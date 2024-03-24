Delivery Driver Records Himself Eating a Customer's Order Due to Low Tip Amount; Internet Reacts

Tipping servers at restaurants is a part of everyday life for Americans, and a large number of service sector employees, such as waiters and waitresses, rely on tips to make ends meet. But with the rise of delivery services in the e-commerce age, there is still a lack of clarity about leaving tips for delivery drivers. While tipping delivery drivers is a polite gesture, the amount they receive from each delivery is frequently quite low.

Image Source: @sidehustleaddict | TikTok

Also Read: Here's why Unilever's Ice Cream Spinoff Will Leave a Bitter Aftertaste for 7,500 Employees

One such driver is Van Dinh (@sidehustleaddict), who explained how food delivery drivers like him, whether they work for Uber Eats, DoorDash, or Grubhub, do not earn hourly compensation. Instead, they receive payment for each delivery, usually about $2.50 for each purchase. He made it clear that tips account for the majority of their revenue.

Hence to show his dissatisfaction with the tipping culture, Dinh recorded himself taking a bite from a customer's order, because he didn't receive a tip.

Dinh added humorously that clients may have to wait a long period for a driver to pick up their food if they decide not to tip. Although some people might find the tipping system cumbersome, it's important to realize that service employees, including delivery drivers, rely on gratuities to survive.

The New York Post investigated in 2019 and found that Grubhub was taking a sizable portion, which can be up to 30% or more of each purchase, from restaurants and charging them exorbitant fees. A writer for the New York Times found that using delivery apps to purchase food could result in far higher costs that could go up to 25% to 91% in some cases.

Mixed reactions to Van Dinh's revelation

Also Read: Here's How Investing $1,000 and 3 Hours a Day Can Lead to a Successful Side Hustle

Some TikTok users supported Van Dinh's actions, feeling he deserved a larger tip for his service. One person mentioned they always tip because it can lead to faster and smoother deliveries, making it worth it for them. However, not everyone supported Dinh's choice to consume the client's meal. A few people expressed surprise and informed others that tipping is not required for delivery. Considering that some people never tip, they contended that any tip should be valued. Others brought up the fact that taxes and delivery costs can mount up quickly, making it difficult for certain people to afford extra tips.

Image Source: @sidehustleaddict | TikTok

Also Read: Want to Avoid Living Paycheck-to-Paycheck? Here are Simple Steps to Follow

There were also those who couldn't understand why Dinh took the order when he knew the tip amount in beforehand. Some users were confused as to why Dinh accepted the order if he knew the tip amount beforehand. They also expressed disappointment and stated they would avoid using DoorDash after seeing Dinh's video.

Image Source: @sidehustleaddict | TikTok

Strategies to mitigate costs

Despite incurring excessive expenses, eateries were forced to depend on these same delivery applications when the pandemic arrived. These businesses increased their driver count and imposed new fees as demand rose. MarketWatch reports that between April and September 2020, the top four US delivery services, Uber Eats, Postmates, Grubhub, and Doordash, made an astounding $5.5 billion, more than doubling their revenue from the same time in 2019.

Customers have many choices to steer clear of these exorbitant prices. The easiest way to place an order is to give the restaurant a call. In addition to saving money, this enables the delivery driver to receive a higher tip. Other options include cooking at home, ordering from nearby restaurants, picking up the food yourself, or purchasing a premium service via a delivery app.

More from MARKETREALIST

Meet the Teacher Using Social Media to Spread Financial Literacy Among Children

Consumers Elated as McDonald's Introduces Affordable Meals for Families Amidst Rising Food Prices