ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Mark Cuban offered $1 million to a founder who went on to become 'No. 1 success' story of 'Shark Tank'

Mark Cuban has a good eye for potentially successful businesses but this one was just special.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban and the entrepreneur on "Shark Tank" (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban and the entrepreneur on "Shark Tank" (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

"Shark Tank" has been running for 16 seasons and in this long period, audiences have seen innovative ideas turn into successful brands and brilliant pitches either bagging big investments or being failed by numbers. When he went to “Shark Tank”, all Bruno Francois wanted was $90,000 for 5% equity in his app Cycloramic. It's an application that allows the phone to take 360-degree panoramic photos all by itself. Users don’t even need to touch their phones. This application uses the phone’s vibration, gyro, and compass to do one full rotation and take a beautiful panoramic photo. When this idea was presented on the popular reality TV show, every single Shark wanted to be a part.

Offers were flying at Bruno from everywhere at one point, the soft-spoken entrepreneur clearly seemed overwhelmed. There was a moment when Mark Cuban even offered a million dollars for 30% equity. The Cycloramic creator did not want to relinquish so much of his company, and hence he asked if Cuban would share a deal with Lori Greiner. The two sharks came to an agreement and offered $500,000 for a 15% equity. That was in the sweet spot for everyone involved and a deal was struck in 2013.

Screenshot showing Bruno Francois on
Screenshot showing Bruno Francois on "Shark Tank" (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

Fast forward to 2015 and Bruno was no longer in the app industry. He had launched a company called Car360 that year which specialized in using augmented reality technology and 3-D computer vision to allow people to take 360-degree photos of automobiles with a mobile phone as per a report in CNBC Make It. In 2017, he impressed Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia with a demo of this technology in hopes of getting a licensing deal. However, the Carvana boss liked it so much that he chose to buy the company altogether for a whopping $22 million.

“Bruno just may be the number-one success story out of ‘Shark Tank,‘” Cuban said about his former business partner. “Not necessarily that $22 million is the biggest acquisition. But the company basically had to reinvent itself and go from zero to $22 million. That’s the American dream; that’s the ‘Shark Tank’ dream. Well done.”

 

As for his move out of the app development industry, advancements in technology were the reason. Bruno had made Cycloramic based on the iPhone 5. He had even made a video about how to use the app which has received more than a million views on YouTube and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak gave his seal of approval to the product.

 

It made Cycloramic one of the most downloaded apps on the Apple Store for a short while. However, as the iPhones began to get more technologically advanced, Bruno knew he had to adapt or perish, and there was only so far he could go by making new apps each year. “I realized that launching app after app and expecting each to be successful was just a fantasy,” the founder said. “I decided to look for a way to offer technology with a recurrent revenue rather than that one-time download fee.”

So he changed his target customers from consumers to businesses. A product that could earn revenue from licensing rather than one-time downloads would be a lot more stable. As a result, Car360 was born, and today, that one mobile app on “Shark Tank” in 2013 has made Bruno Francois a millionaire.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant starts crying and rolling on the floor in one of the wildest TV moments
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant starts crying and rolling on the floor in one of the wildest TV moments
The Price is Right has always seen emotional contestants but this moment was just epic.
30 minutes ago
Mark Cuban offered $1 million to a founder who went on to become 'No. 1 success' story of 'Shark Tank'
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offered $1 million to a founder who went on to become 'No. 1 success' story of 'Shark Tank'
Mark Cuban has a good eye for potentially successful businesses but this one was just special.
4 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey loses his balance while dancing with contestant in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey loses his balance while dancing with contestant in wild TV moment
The veteran host usually makes fans laugh with his words and not his actions but this was epic.
5 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out contestant who made an awful joke about his pregnant wife
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out contestant who made an awful joke about his pregnant wife
This contestant sure had a lot of nerve to say what he did about the mother of his child on TV.
6 hours ago
Former ‘Wheel of Fortune’ player shares a secret trick to win — just keep an eye on Vanna White
ECONOMY & WORK
Former ‘Wheel of Fortune’ player shares a secret trick to win — just keep an eye on Vanna White
The Reddit user wasn't expecting a former contestant to share insights on cracking the puzzles.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper gets spooked after 3 men follow her at the store — then she finds out who they were
WALMART
Walmart shopper gets spooked after 3 men follow her at the store — then she finds out who they were
It didn't turn out to be something serious but it was still a traumatic experience for the customer.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey 'slaps' a woman during a game in bizarre TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey 'slaps' a woman during a game in bizarre TV moment
The veteran host is usually a sympathetic individual but this one was a hilariously freakish moment.
2 days ago
Shopper finds an odd smell in Costco bottled water and warns others to be careful: "It smells like..."
COSTCO
Shopper finds an odd smell in Costco bottled water and warns others to be careful: "It smells like..."
Costco might be one of the biggest supermarket chains but that's not going to save it from criticism.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' model pulls off a sneaky prank on host Drew Carey that he never saw coming
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model pulls off a sneaky prank on host Drew Carey that he never saw coming
The model and the host have both been on the show for several years and are close friends.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' model knocked the mic out of Bob Barker's hand in awkward moment: "I know she is..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model knocked the mic out of Bob Barker's hand in awkward moment: "I know she is..."
Everyone makes mistakes but this one was just way too bizarre to be left out of the show.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam 'lazy' Ryan Seacrest for not reminding players about one major rule
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam 'lazy' Ryan Seacrest for not reminding players about one major rule
Ryan Seacrest has hosted the show to the best of his abilities but he can't please everyone.
2 days ago
Drew Carey’s last words on 'Price is Right' are always ‘I Love You’ — it has an unexpected backstory
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey’s last words on 'Price is Right' are always ‘I Love You’ — it has an unexpected backstory
Not every game show host ends their respective program with those three words, which is unique.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets the right answer — still loses $1 million because of how he said it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets the right answer — still loses $1 million because of how he said it
The decision drew widespread criticism on social media and it is understandable why that is the case
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant showed up on her husband's birthday — then gave him the best surprise ever
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant showed up on her husband's birthday — then gave him the best surprise ever
The day could not have gone any better for the contestant who hit the jackpot on the show.
3 days ago
Costco shopper realizes her cart full of groceries gets 'stolen' — she went full 'John Wick' to get it back
COSTCO
Costco shopper realizes her cart full of groceries gets 'stolen' — she went full 'John Wick' to get it back
The shopper then went on mission to get her stuff back in 'John Wick' style.
4 days ago
Costco shopper finds an odd detail in Kirkland Alkaline Water — warns others the brand might be 'lying'
COSTCO
Costco shopper finds an odd detail in Kirkland Alkaline Water — warns others the brand might be 'lying'
There have been several incidents of Costco products not living up to quality standards.
4 days ago
Woman crashed a truck into 'Price is Right' set during Bob Barker era in one of the wildest TV moments
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman crashed a truck into 'Price is Right' set during Bob Barker era in one of the wildest TV moments
There have been several wild moments on the show but this was something else.
5 days ago
Shopper tries to buy salmon at Costco — what she found inside made her 'immediately put it back'
COSTCO
Shopper tries to buy salmon at Costco — what she found inside made her 'immediately put it back'
Finding a living organism in your food is the stuff of nightmares and Costco turned it into a re
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant pulls off a clever prank on viewers before walking away with $50,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant pulls off a clever prank on viewers before walking away with $50,000
The puzzle pretty much solved itself after the bold choice made by the contestant.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves puzzle with just a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments ever
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves puzzle with just a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments ever
Pat Sajak has seen many great solves but few will ever match up to how amazing this one was.
6 days ago