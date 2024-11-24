ECONOMY & WORK
Guy says he gets paid just to ruin people's weddings — and yes, he's making some serious cash

He also gets paid extra in case someone punches him or slaps him after the fiasco.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Representational image of couple with guests at their wedding (Cover image source: Getty Images | Wavebreakmedia)
People gatecrashing weddings isn't something unheard of, but going to one just to sabotage a couple's special day sounds bizarre. Turns out a man from Spain is a pro when it comes to ruining weddings and he gets paid for it too. The individual pretends to be the bride's or groom's lover before asking them to elope. Ernesto, a middle-aged man, took to TikTok to share a video in which he explained how his gig works, and attained viral status.

He appeared in a video posted by Antena 3’s Y Ahora Son Soles on TikTok, in which he claimed that while most people see their wedding day as the most special day of their lives, there are some for whom it's not as happy as it may look like, and those are the people who hire him. 

Unhappy bride and groom | (Image Source: Getty Images | Chev Wilkinson)
According to the video, Ernesto charges a base fee of $550 for crashing the client's wedding and posing as the love of their life begging them to run away together, just to get the event canceled. "If you have doubts, you don’t want to get married or you don’t know how to say no, don’t worry anymore, I will cancel the wedding for you,” Ernesto can be seen saying in the video. “You only have to tell me the time, place, and date and I will appear at the ceremony. I will say that I am the love of your life and we will run away together hand in hand," he added, as per Oddity Central.

Image Source: Photo by Emma Bauso | Pexels
According to reports, the service initially started as a joke, but he soon got more requests from interested parties and realized that this may be a viable business idea. As of now, he charges 500 euros for crashing an event, which doesn't include travel expenses. In case somebody slaps, punches, or kicks him unexpectedly, he gets paid extra for his trouble. "Each slap is worth 50 euros. I try to run, but I am aware that every time I get hit, I get paid more. So, if I can go slower, I go slower. That’s how I earn my money," Ernesto explained. 

@yahorasonsoles 👀 Un negocio que rompe matrimonios: se ofrece a destrozar tu boda por 500 euros. La propuesta de Ernesto triunfa entre los recién casados: "Si tienes dudas o no te quieres casar y no sabes cómo negarte, no te preocupes, yo me opondré a tu enlace". .#YAS #boda #rompebodas #casarte #matrimonio #risas ♬ sonido original - Yahorasonsoles

 

Are Wedding Crashers real?

According to the Wedding Venue Professionals Association, it’s believed that 1 out of every 14 weddings will have a wedding crasher, about one in every 157,142 weddings in the US. That’s roughly 6% of the 2.2 million couples that get married according to Wedding Wire. However, these wedding crashers don't come to the wedding after being hired to sabotage them and are simply looking for free food. Professional wedding crashers on the other hand are entirely different, and Ernesto is not the only person in the business. Back in 2017, GQ magazine spoke to two professionals who crash weddings only on request. According to the interview, Matt Foster and Ryan started the business after they got inspired by "The Wedding Ringer." "We’ll put a website out there and see if anyone needs our services," one of them said in the interview.

