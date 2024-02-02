Lewis Hamilton Makes Shock Move To Ferrari For 2025 F1 Season

In a stunning turn of events, Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 World Champion, has decided to part ways with Mercedes, his team since 2013, and join Ferrari for the 2025 season. This unexpected move comes after Hamilton activated a release clause in his Mercedes contract, paving the way for him to replace Carlos Sainz at the iconic Scuderia Ferrari.

The announcement, confirmed by Ferrari on Thursday evening, signals the end of an era for Hamilton at Mercedes. The British driver, whose current contract was set to expire at the end of 2025, leaves behind a legacy as the most successful driver in F1 history, boasting 103 wins and 104 pole positions. Michael Schumacher is the only other driver to claim seven world titles.

Also Read: Target Worker Sparks Online Debate After Posting a Photo Featuring ‘Overpackaging’

“I have had an amazing 11 years with this team and I’m so proud of what we have achieved together. Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13 years old,” Hamilton said in a team statement.

“It’s a place where I have grown up, so making the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make. But the time is right for me to take this step and I’m excited to be taking on a new challenge.”

Lewis Hamilton at Baku City Circuit | Getty Images | Photo by Mark Thompson

In August last year, Hamilton signed a £50 million-a-year deal ($6,34,30,500) to drive for Mercedes in 2024 and 2025. There was no option for a third year under the terms of his new arrangement. The British Formula One racing driver has emerged to be statistically the most successful driver in F1 history with several records to his name during his over a decade-long F1 career.

Also Read: TikToker Stuns Netizens With His Tour of a Vintage Fridge Which Surpasses Modern Refrigerators

Hamilton's decision to join Ferrari finally brings him to the team he has been linked with multiple times throughout his illustrious career. While he had signed a two-year contract extension with Mercedes last summer, the allure of Ferrari's rich history and the opportunity to emulate Schumacher's success was too tempting to resist.

Sky Sports News' Craig Slater points out the significance of this move for Hamilton, stating, "Hamilton's 39 years old now. This is maybe his last opportunity to drive for Ferrari." The question now looms whether Hamilton can secure an eighth world title, following in the footsteps of Schumacher, who won five of his seven championships with the Italian team.

Also Read: This Gen Z Musician Declares She Is Too Creative To Work a 9-to-5 Job; Here's How People Reacted

I’m so looking forward to this. We’ve asked him for years about it and he seemed nailed on at Merc for life, and always dismissive of moving. Hamilton and Leclerc in scarlet, that’s a story. https://t.co/E9d4sMXwHM — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) February 1, 2024

Hamilton's recent struggles on the track, with no wins since December 2021, and the dominance of Red Bull in recent years may have influenced his decision. The 2025 season will see Hamilton in a new environment, battling it out with Ferrari, who have been competitive but trailing behind Red Bull.

The British driver's past links to Ferrari have been a recurring theme throughout his F1 career. Although he has consistently expressed contentment at Mercedes, talks with Ferrari last year and earlier in his career hinted at a desire to experience the iconic red racing suit.

Charles Leclerc, who recently signed a new contract with Ferrari, will be Hamilton's teammate for the 2025 season. Leclerc, having previously partnered with Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz, welcomed Hamilton to the team, acknowledging the opportunity to learn from the veteran driver.

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit | Photo by Ryan Pierse | Getty Images

Hamilton's departure leaves Mercedes facing a challenging decision in selecting his replacement. With Sainz also without a drive for 2025, the F1 driver market is in flux. Speculation surrounds potential candidates like George Russell within the Mercedes camp and external options such as Alex Albon.

As the 2024 F1 season kicks off with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29 to March 2, all eyes will be on Hamilton's performance and the dynamics at play within both Mercedes and Ferrari. The upcoming season promises excitement, drama, and a new chapter in the remarkable career of Lewis Hamilton.

More from MARKETREALIST

Twenty-Five-Year-Old Creates History as One of Amazon’s Youngest Delivery Service Partners

Laid-off Employees Are Sharing Their Termination Calls on TikTok; Could It Affect Their Careers?