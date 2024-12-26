ECONOMY & WORK
Kris Jenner played 'Price Is Right' with James Corden — and it wasn't what the viewers expected

Kris Jenner is known for having a fantastic sense of humor and it came out on the show with James Corden.
PUBLISHED 51 MINUTES AGO
Kris Jenner with the talk show host on a set resembling that of The Price is Right (Cover image source: YouTube | James Corden Live)
Some TV shows attain such significance in pop culture that people start recreating them not just as games in their homes, but also on other shows. In 2019, that’s exactly what popular talk show host James Corden did with his guest Kris Jenner, as they recreated “The Price is Right.” It turns out that Corden’s “The Late Late Show” was being shot in a studio right above where the game show was usually shot. So he decided to pay tribute to one of the most popular American game shows of all time.

Of course, Corden’s version wasn’t as elaborate as the actual game and neither was it as family friendly. With Kris Jenner as the contestant, the segment was sure to draw a lot of eyeballs and they made the most of that. The prize was revealed to be a yellow lawnmower with a man sitting on top of it. The person, of course, did not come with the prize. Jenner had to guess the three most expensive of six items to win the prize.

Screenshot showing Kris Jenner and James Corden playing The Price is Right on The Late Late Show (Image credit: YouTube | The Late Late Show with James Corden)
Screenshot showing Kris Jenner and James Corden playing The Price is Right on The Late Late Show (Image source: YouTube | The Late Late Show with James Corden)

The items in question were a men’s deodorant, a box of cereal, a box of garbage bags, cat food, canned yams, and a cake mix. Jenner guessed the deodorant, the cat food, and the garbage bags to be the three most expensive items out of the six and was absolutely spot on. The crowd went wild after the results were announced and everyone seemed happy. However, there were a few rather raunchy moments on the show as per Huffington Post.

Before Jenner started playing, Corden asked her, “Be honest, have you ever cut your own grass?” Jenner, being the humorous contestant asked a counter question that left everyone laughing. “What do you mean by grass?” She even asked if the man on the lawnmower was a part of the prize. Corden himself wasn’t too far behind with the innuendos either. The last item whose price had to be revealed was the tin of yams. “If the tinned yams cost less than $6.99 (the price of the deodorant), you will be riding that tonight…and you also get to take home the lawnmower,” he said. Some fans might have seen the joke coming considering that it was a late-night show but it was still a moment to remember for those in attendance.

 

These moments are expected on a late-night show but not on a game show. However, that’s what happened on a different game show. It was an episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” and host Steve Harvey was a victim of an honest mistake. The contestant at the time was NFL legend Bruce Smith and it happened during the Fast Money round as per Prevention.

“If Captain Hook was moonlighting as a handyman, he might replace his hook with what tool?” Harvey posed the question to Smith who first guessed a hammer but it was the wrong answer. When given a second chance, he blurted out, “A penis.” It took a while for the host to process what just transpired but when he did, he asked, “What the *** did he say?” The veteran host immediately apologized for his language but one can’t deny that it was a hilarious moment.

 

