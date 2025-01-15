ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary reveals his 'key to success' — a simple life skill that most ignore

O'Leary learned it from the CEO of a firm that he had invested in, and does the same on "Shark Tank."
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary speaking to the entrepreneurs (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary speaking to the entrepreneurs (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

It’s no secret that Kevin O’Leary is one of the most successful celebrity investors in the world today. He might be famous today because of “Shark Tank” but Mr. Wonderful’s success story started long before the show. Like most people, the 70-year-old has gone through his fair share of struggles, and he has learned some valuable lessons from them. One of those is the art of keeping your mouth shut and listening to what the other person has to say as per Showbiz Cheatsheet.

It sounds simple but many people have trouble with listening to and understanding what others have to offer. Being an investor, listening is perhaps the most important skill O’Leary has had to master over the years and he doesn't use it only on “Shark Tank” since entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to him outside the show as well.

 

But after listening and processing things, it is ultimately O'Leary himself who has to decide the best course of action when it comes to investments based on his sharp business acumen. In an Instagram post, Mr. Wonderful recently uploaded a screenshot of one of his tweets that reads, “The key to success that I would’ve taught myself 20 years ago - shut up and listen.”

That is the same as what he had said in an earlier interview with CNBC Make It as well. “Listen to the people around you. Listen to your boss. Listen to your peers. Shut up and listen,” the veteran investor had advised. “Listening to people and understanding what you’re doing, why you’re doing it, and what the rules are gives you tremendous power,” he added. He also revealed that he had witnessed the power of listening after observing the CEO of one of the companies that he had invested him.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kevin O'Leary (@kevinolearytv)

 

While listening truly is an important skill, it’s not just other people you need to listen to. Sometimes, you need to listen to your gut feeling and stick with it, and O’Leary found that out the hard way. The celebrity investor was impressed with an entrepreneur on “Shark Tank” and decided to invest $250,000 in their company. Only four months later, the same investor called him back and asked for the same amount of money again.

Turns out that he had burned through the first $250,000 and needed more to keep his business afloat. At this point, one would think the investor probably turned down the request, but that was not the case for O'Leary. The entrepreneur said that they had learned from their mistakes and would not repeat them and this was enough to sway Mr. Wonderful.

 

He once again lent $250,000 to the entrepreneur, but this was a mistake since it only took a couple of months for them to burn through that cash as well. “The lesson is: Listen to your gut because that is your experience. You gain that over time. You can’t forecast it. You have to learn it,” O’Leary said. "So I lost half a million dollars.”

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Walmart shopper issues warning about a new money scam at the store: "I’m literally freaking out..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning about a new money scam at the store: "I’m literally freaking out..."
Scammers are coming up with new ploys while people are being informed about the existing scams.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' icon Vanna White reveals the only time Pat Sajak made her cry: "It was over..."
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' icon Vanna White reveals the only time Pat Sajak made her cry: "It was over..."
The iconic hosts have created some of the most heartwarming moments together as well.
2 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey makes a bizarre joke about model that backfired spectacularly
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey makes a bizarre joke about model that backfired spectacularly
Manuela Arbelaez has become a popular figure in "The Price is Right" since she has been relatable.
4 hours ago
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary reveals his 'key to success' — a simple life skill that most ignore
NEWS
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary reveals his 'key to success' — a simple life skill that most ignore
O'Leary learned it from the CEO of a firm that he had invested in, and does the same on "Shark Tank."
5 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hits contestant on shoulder for his ridiculous answer about women
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hits contestant on shoulder for his ridiculous answer about women
Sometimes even the veteran host and seasoned comedian can lose his cool.
6 hours ago
Game show contestants sue network over a 'trick' question on password — it cost them $580,000
NEWS
Game show contestants sue network over a 'trick' question on password — it cost them $580,000
While the contestants believed they had the truth backing them, they also had great obstacles.
17 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest loses her balance as expert reveals the staggering value of her painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest loses her balance as expert reveals the staggering value of her painting
The guest who expected the item to be worth $1,500 was visibly shocked after learning its true value.
1 day ago
Former IHOP worker issues scary warning for diners against eating there: "They only make..."
NEWS
Former IHOP worker issues scary warning for diners against eating there: "They only make..."
IHOP is a go to place for many who crave pancake in America and many turned up to defend it.
1 day ago
'Price Is Right' host Drew Carey stunned as contestant makes the 'best showcase bid' in game history
NEWS
'Price Is Right' host Drew Carey stunned as contestant makes the 'best showcase bid' in game history
Even the host, Drew Carey didn't believe what just happened and had to take a few steps backward.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after his 'haunted' painting gets a 6-figure valuation
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after his 'haunted' painting gets a 6-figure valuation
There have been instances when guests even lost their balance and gasped after the price was revealed.
2 days ago
Costco shopper issues warning about how bananas at the store look 'very fake': "These are not..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper issues warning about how bananas at the store look 'very fake': "These are not..."
Retail chains like Costco are usually reliable but sometimes, the products can be quite concerning.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary slams founder for rejecting his deal in wild TV moment: "You're dead to me..."
NEWS
'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary slams founder for rejecting his deal in wild TV moment: "You're dead to me..."
O'Leary was told by the entrepreneur that he will rethink his decision when he sees graffiti anywhere.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant rolls on floor after ‘uncle’ Drew Carey reveals car prize she didn't even win
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant rolls on floor after ‘uncle’ Drew Carey reveals car prize she didn't even win
The enthusiasm of contestants is seen both during games as well as celebrations that follow.
2 days ago
Judge Judy finds 'dumb' thieves guilty in mere 26 seconds — after they made one big mistake
NEWS
Judge Judy finds 'dumb' thieves guilty in mere 26 seconds — after they made one big mistake
The case that could've been a waste of time actually made her day with a hilarious moment.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey talks about marrying a contestant: "If we got married..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey talks about marrying a contestant: "If we got married..."
Drew Carey knows how to get the most out of a hilarious situation and that's exactly what happened.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out the 'especially bad' camera work that's driving everyone 'crazy'
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out the 'especially bad' camera work that's driving everyone 'crazy'
People have also pointed out glitches on screen, showing how carefully they observe details of production.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' viewers claim Steve Harvey just asked the 'weirdest question' ever on show history
NEWS
'Family Feud' viewers claim Steve Harvey just asked the 'weirdest question' ever on show history
Things have become a little weird on the show lately, with unusual questions popping up on the screen.
3 days ago
Judge Judy's most iconic case involved two people fighting over a dog. Then, she let the pup decide.
NEWS
Judge Judy's most iconic case involved two people fighting over a dog. Then, she let the pup decide.
Dogs usually don't get a say in courtrooms but not every courtroom has Judy Sheindlin as the judge.
3 days ago
Apple users could get paid in $95 million settlement over Siri complaints — check if you're eligible
NEWS
Apple users could get paid in $95 million settlement over Siri complaints — check if you're eligible
US-based Apple product owners could get paid per device if the settlement is approved.
3 days ago
Customer leaves a generous $3,000 tip on $13 food bill — then the restaurant decides to sue him
NEWS
Customer leaves a generous $3,000 tip on $13 food bill — then the restaurant decides to sue him
The customer who was influenced by the "Tips for Jesus" movement, left everyone disappointed.
3 days ago