Customer Shocked to Find 4% Wellness Charge on Receipt | ‘Not Sure Why We Are Paying'

"By the time I found out, it was too late, so we ended up paying," said Cary Tong.

In recent years, a noticeable trend has emerged within the restaurant industry i.e. the addition of surcharges on bills to cover employees' health benefits. The reasons for these extra charges are complicated and show how the restaurant business is changing and trying to be more socially responsible. Many discussions and debates are circulating over TikTok as the situation has gotten out of hand. A TikTok user Cary Tong posted on his handle (@tactical.realtor) showcasing the bill he and his wife got after dining at Funke, a fancy restaurant in Beverly Hills. The video went viral with 1.8 million views and 55K likes. Cary started the video with a bill in his hand saying, "I took my wife out to dinner tonight for Mother’s Day, and at the end of the night, when we got our bill, I noticed a supplemental wellness charge for 4 percent."

Snapshots from the video.

Cary in the latter clips explained, "I asked the waiter what it was for, and apparently, it’s for the wellness and health benefits for the kitchen staff. I didn’t read the bottom of the receipt and I didn’t know I could have them remove that charge." He further adds, "By the time I found out, it was too late, so we ended up paying. I’m not sure why we’re paying the kitchen staff’s health benefits." The receipt after the amount had a section that said, "4% charge would be added to each bill." This extra charge is not a tip, and it stays with the restaurant. It helps pay the kitchen staff and gives them health benefits. If someone doesn’t want to pay this charge, they can tell the restaurant staff. For an approximate bill of $640, Cary ended up paying $740, which is a lot.

Snapshots from the video.

@pawpaw0329 commented, "Noooooo! These prices are way jacked up for employees' compensations. Then, adding another 4% more? I understand that employees need wellness and health benefits but it’s the employers' responsibility, not mine!" @bg67 commented, "Sadly, the staff will get reduced tipping, at least on my part. Do they actually receive any of these additional taxes? My choice now, I don't/rarely dine out. Hope you did enjoy the evening otherwise."

Viewers supported Cary and backlashed this new trend of "employee benefit surcharge." Others were shocked at the high price of the bill. They couldn’t believe how much they paid for things like drinks. Others thought if the man could afford this hefty meal, then 4% wouldn't be much to pay.

Screenshot of a comment under the video.

@ECBlahnik commented, "I'm still trying to figure out how this all adds up to over $700?" @natalya.zaza commented, "It’s been insane lately going to restaurants. On many receipts, you find tax, State tax, County tax, plus minimum 20% tips, plus other charges like this 4%. And the food/service is not worth it." @Justin Case commented, "Zero tip! They want to normalize all this other crap. Get used to not getting tipped. Normalize that!"

Screenshot of a comment under the video.

@JaneD614 commented, "What the hell? And it stipulates 'kitchen staff' because the service staff probably isn't even offered the option. That's crazy! Thanks for posting. I hope you add this receipt in a review online." @Heather commented, "I dread having to pay $60 for a dinner. You sure are blessed!"

