Tesla Cybertruck Owner Exposes Potentially Life-Threatening Design Flaw, Prompts Delivery Halt

A Tesla Cybertruck owner has raised alarm over a potentially fatal design flaw in the electric vehicle, prompting Tesla to halt deliveries to address the issue. In a viral TikTok video, Jose Martinez (@el.chepito1985), shared his harrowing experience with the vehicle, alleging that a critical flaw nearly caused a catastrophic crash just six days after purchase. Martinez claimed that while driving, the truck suddenly accelerated to 100% full throttle, putting his life in jeopardy.

However, Martinez's quick thinking and intervention prevented a potential disaster. He managed to override the pedal by holding down the brake, allowing him to bring the vehicle to a stop. Upon inspection, Martinez discovered that the gas pedal's plastic cover had slid up and become lodged in the floorboard, causing the acceleration issue.

While a crash was possible, Martinez was not driving amid cars, buildings, or trees.

The alarming revelation sparked concerns among Tesla owners and enthusiasts. While some questioned Martinez's motives and decision to purchase the Cybertruck, others expressed solidarity and frustration over the potential safety hazard.

Tesla, in response to the growing outcry, paused Cybertruck deliveries to investigate and address the reported flaw. While the company has not issued an official recall, numerous customers reported delivery cancellations.

Viewers were quick to pour in their suggestions and opinions. "Every Cybertruck owner is like. I paid 80k for this and it almost killed my entire family. Small issue. Love the car!!" @GS humorously remarked. In response, @el.chepito revealed, "it was actually $122k."

Another user, @windpineseapod, offered a straightforward observation, stating, "I think I see your problem. You bought a cybertruck." To this, the TikToker replied, saying, "In the grand scope of things I have bigger problems in my life that lead me here."

Furthermore, questions about the Cybertruck's safety emerged, with one user, @stefan commenting, "Don’t cars in the US have to fulfill any regulations and tests before getting approved for the streets?"

In a follow-up video, Martinez debunked claims of seeking a quick payout from Tesla, demonstrating the vulnerability of the gas pedal's design and emphasizing the need for a permanent solution to prevent potential accidents.

One user, @couch, asked, "Genuinely curious. Why/how did you decide on the Cybertruck?" Similarly, @Stallion inquired, "Question: Why did you buy a Cybertruck?" Others criticized the vehicle's design and quality, with @kjm_art jokingly suggesting, "Like they couldn’t add superglue on the pedal for 120k," while @KH expressed disdain, commenting, "That thing looks so cheaply made it’s insane."

"I don't think Musk is trying to make "barely safe enough" cars, but he is exploring a bunch of design limits. I think the CT specifically is an engineering sample or beta program for model 2," explained a different user.

Amidst the growing concerns about vehicle safety, both Tesla and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), often dubbed the "car police," are actively engaged in addressing the issue. CNBC reported that the NHTSA has acknowledged the matter and is in communication with the company.

