NEWS

Barbara Corcoran reveals why Kevin Hart was the 'smartest businessman' she's ever met in her life

The investor said that the comedian was even better than Mark Cuban with numbers.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot showing Kevin Hart on Shark Tank (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

During its 16-season run, the American business reality show "Shark Tank" has featured several memorable guests alongside pitches that laid the foundation for successful startups. From Gweneth Paltrow to Ashton Kutcher, several a-list celebrities have left their mark on the show while sharing the stage with sharks. However popular comedian and actor Kevin Hart won the audience's hearts and impressed fellow investors too. 

Screenshot showing Kevin Hart on Shark Tank (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Hart donned the suit and became a shark in 2022, on the 15th season of the show. While everyone expected him to bring a lot of humor to the panel, he packed a lot more than that. Hart acted like a pro to make some of the greatest deals on the show and stunned other sharks with his negotiating skills and numbers game. He made partners left and right to bag deals that made sense and it almost looked like he was a seasoned member of the panel.

 

He earned the respect of fellow Shark Barbara Corcoran, who was mighty impressed. Appearing on the talk show "Sherri," the longtime shark said that the actor was a true businessman and he blew everyone away. "He was smarter than all the sharks put together," Corcoran remarked about him being the best guest ever. She further shared that Hart acted like a walking computer and did numbers faster than Mark Cuban in the heat of the moment. She added that Hart negotiated like he had been doing it his forever, and he was so good that the others forgot they were the Sharks. "He's a genius. Don't underestimate this man. I have never met a smarter businessman in my life," Corcoran concluded. 

 

Turns out, the experience of becoming a Shark was amazing for Hart as well. Speaking to ABC's Christopher Willard, Hart expressed that it was an “amazing” experience for him to be around the other Sharks. “You’re looking at some of the most influential people in business today, and they not only have made successes for themselves throughout their career, you’re looking at a television show that’s been around for 13 seasons,” he said.

 

The actor/comedian further added that he appeared on the show not just to benefit from the deals but to help the leaders of tomorrow and "groundbreakers of today". “I’m not in the business of just doing it for me," he said.  He shared that the best business advice he ever got was to “never try to be the smartest person in the room." He said this helped him see the talent of others and understand everyone's vision.

Fans also cherished the actor's appearance on the show and now that a long-time Shark, Mark Cuban has announced that he will not be appearing for the 17th season of the show, viewers hope to see Hart make a comeback. 

 

He may be able to get a spot as a regular member of the panel as the replacement for Cuban has not been announced yet. However, the chances are slim as Hart is quite busy with his Hollywood projects as well as entrepreneurial endeavors.

