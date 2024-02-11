Looking Forward to Traveling Solo This Year? Here's how it can Change Your Life

Vacations have traditionally been known as annual events to be enjoyed with family, a partner, or a group of friends, but as lifestyles are quickly changing, can experiences remain the same?

In a world where wanderlust often collides with the constraints of finding a travel companion, Megan Homme (@meganhomme), a former United Airlines employee turned TikTok influencer, advocates for the transformative power of solo travel. Encouraging her followers to go on solo adventures, Homme believes that such tours can provide life-changing and eye-opening experiences.

Image Source: TikTok | @meganhomme

Homme's journey as a solo traveler began during her time with United Airlines, where she enjoyed free flights as a perk. Initially skeptical about the idea of traveling alone, her perspective shifted dramatically after her first solo adventure to Key West, Florida. She describes the experience as "life-changing," and hasn't looked back after that.

She has since evolved into a travel influencer, and highlights the advantages of such adventures, stating that one has the freedom to tailor the trip entirely to your preferences. Solo travel allows individuals to seize 100% of their time, avoiding compromises on activities that may not align with personal interests. This autonomy becomes particularly valuable when time and budget constraints make every moment of a trip precious. It also turns a drawback into an opportunity, and allows individuals to truly explore rather than participating in activities as part of some checklist.

Image Source: TikTok | @meganhomme

Distinguishing it from group travel, the TikToker emphasizes that solo travel fosters connections with new people. When traveling with friends, the inclination to interact with others may be diminished, as there is already a built-in social circle. However, venturing off solo encourages individuals to proactively engage with their surroundings, leading to meaningful interactions and friendships. This way solo travel allows people to interact with other like-minded wanderers instead of having to follow a pattern with people they know.

For those considering their first solo trip, Homme advises starting small and choosing a destination that feels comfortable. A weekend getaway near a beach is an excellent starting point to prepare oneself for the physical aspects of solo travel, such as navigating airports, boarding flights, and checking into hotels independently.

Image Source: TikTok | @meganhomme

Addressing safety concerns, Homme suggests staying in hostels to meet fellow solo travelers or opting for group tours to ensure a social environment. Moreover, initiating conversations by asking someone to take your picture can lead to unexpected connections, as the TikTok influencer herself experienced during a summer trip to Denmark. Encouraging others to take the leap, she further emphasizes that the freedom to end a solo vacation at any time provides a sense of control and reassurance for travellers.

In a world where shared experiences often define travel, Homme's perspective challenges the status quo. Solo travel, she insists, is not just about exploring new destinations but also about self-discovery and forging connections that may not happen in the safety of a group. As her TikTok message resonates with a growing audience, more and more individuals are being drawn to the idea of solo exploration.

