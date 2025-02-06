'Price is Right' host Drew Carey taught an 84-year-old how to putt — then she made a shot no one expected

Her technique was unusual but it did the trick and everyone was elated about the spectacular win.

As one of the longest-running game shows on TV, 'The Price is Right' has captivated the attention of fans across generations. One of the reasons behind this is the fun and challenging games such as Plinko and other classics. Many of these games require luck, but some are purely about skill and the knowledge of pricing. Although most contestants find it difficult to ace the Hole-In-One game, an 84-year-old fan favorite named Margaret stunned Drew Carey and the audience by pulling it off.

Screenshot showing Margaret playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Back in 2015, Margaret made it to the Price is Right stage, slowly and steadily, after placing the winning bid in the Contestant's Row round. She then went on to play the show's famous "Hole In One... Or Two," game where contestants are tested on their pricing and golfing skills. In the first part of the game, players can see a series of grocery items that they need to rank based on their price. They select items carrying the lowest sticker price to the highest. After that, the models place the flags of the corresponding items in order of the ranking by the player.

Screenshot showing the setup of the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

One-by-one the price of each item is revealed and if the arrangement is correct, the model keeps going ahead, towards the hole. They stop when the price of an item is lower than the previous one, and that becomes the marker for the player to take a shot from. Unfortunately for Margaret, she lost out on the very first item, which meant she needed to take the shot from the very end of the green turf. While the shot was tough, the player had a $16,000 car on the line.

To help the elderly player, Carey took the putter and demonstrated his tried and tested technique, which sunk his putt effortlessly. "You see? I just followed the line. That's all you need to do," he explained.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey making the shot (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Carey then placed the ball on the green for Margaret and handed over the putter. Margaret took a very unusual stance as she stepped up for her shot. She held the golf club centered between her feet and took the shot dead on.

However, the technique didn't work as she missed her first shot. Luckily, the game is called "Hole in One or 'Two'" so she had another chance to make it. With her second attempt, she stuck with her stance scored, and hit the ball bang in the middle. This time, her technique worked and the ball went straight into the hole!

The audience went wild, the models jumped up to celebrate the elderly players' win. Margaret collected her emotions as she slowly walked towards her brand-new car. "Eighty-four-year-old everybody!" Carey yelled in joy, as Margaret's daughter rushed to the stage to give her mom a big hug.

The viewers at home were also overjoyed to see the old-timer win. "Look at that people! An 84-year-old can actually accomplish something!" Thanks for the confidence booster, Drew. "84 years old!" @samandnia commented.

"I saw this when it first came out and was so impressed. She did so well that it makes me smile every time I watch it haha," @tori7878 added.