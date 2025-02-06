ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Price is Right' host Drew Carey taught an 84-year-old how to putt — then she made a shot no one expected

Her technique was unusual but it did the trick and everyone was elated about the spectacular win.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
The Price is Right host Drew Carey showing the contestant Magaret how to putt (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)
The Price is Right host Drew Carey showing the contestant Magaret how to putt (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

As one of the longest-running game shows on TV, 'The Price is Right' has captivated the attention of fans across generations. One of the reasons behind this is the fun and challenging games such as Plinko and other classics. Many of these games require luck, but some are purely about skill and the knowledge of pricing. Although most contestants find it difficult to ace the Hole-In-One game, an 84-year-old fan favorite named Margaret stunned Drew Carey and the audience by pulling it off. 

Screenshot showing Margaret playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Margaret playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Back in 2015, Margaret made it to the Price is Right stage, slowly and steadily, after placing the winning bid in the Contestant's Row round. She then went on to play the show's famous "Hole In One... Or Two," game where contestants are tested on their pricing and golfing skills. In the first part of the game, players can see a series of grocery items that they need to rank based on their price. They select items carrying the lowest sticker price to the highest. After that, the models place the flags of the corresponding items in order of the ranking by the player.

Screenshot showing the setup of the game
Screenshot showing the setup of the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

One-by-one the price of each item is revealed and if the arrangement is correct, the model keeps going ahead, towards the hole. They stop when the price of an item is lower than the previous one, and that becomes the marker for the player to take a shot from. Unfortunately for Margaret, she lost out on the very first item, which meant she needed to take the shot from the very end of the green turf. While the shot was tough, the player had a  $16,000 car on the line.

To help the elderly player, Carey took the putter and demonstrated his tried and tested technique, which sunk his putt effortlessly. "You see? I just followed the line. That's all you need to do," he explained.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey making the shot
Screenshot showing Drew Carey making the shot (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Carey then placed the ball on the green for Margaret and handed over the putter. Margaret took a very unusual stance as she stepped up for her shot. She held the golf club centered between her feet and took the shot dead on. 

However, the technique didn't work as she missed her first shot. Luckily, the game is called "Hole in One or 'Two'" so she had another chance to make it. With her second attempt, she stuck with her stance scored, and hit the ball bang in the middle. This time, her technique worked and the ball went straight into the hole!

The audience went wild, the models jumped up to celebrate the elderly players' win. Margaret collected her emotions as she slowly walked towards her brand-new car. "Eighty-four-year-old everybody!" Carey yelled in joy, as Margaret's daughter rushed to the stage to give her mom a big hug. 

 

The viewers at home were also overjoyed to see the old-timer win. "Look at that people! An 84-year-old can actually accomplish something!" Thanks for the confidence booster, Drew. "84 years old!" @samandnia commented.

"I saw this when it first came out and was so impressed. She did so well that it makes me smile every time I watch it haha," @tori7878 added.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant absolutely loses his mind after breaking Plinko record in wild TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant absolutely loses his mind after breaking Plinko record in wild TV moment
Belz later said that nothing is as good as the win and it was his dream to be on the show.
9 minutes ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken drumsticks — she says ‘No, thank you’ after what she noticed
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken drumsticks — she says ‘No, thank you’ after what she noticed
Several commenters pointed out the possible reasons behind this issue.
2 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey taught an 84-year-old how to putt — then she made a shot no one expected
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey taught an 84-year-old how to putt — then she made a shot no one expected
Her technique was unusual but it did the trick and everyone was elated about the spectacular win.
4 hours ago
The biggest prize on ‘Price is Right’ comes with one major problem the contestants never expect
NEWS
The biggest prize on ‘Price is Right’ comes with one major problem the contestants never expect
Seeing others win big may be exciting but not many people quite the tax burden that follows.
1 day ago
Pat Sajak walked off stage after 'Wheel of Fortune' players pull off an impossible feat: "I'm out..."
NEWS
Pat Sajak walked off stage after 'Wheel of Fortune' players pull off an impossible feat: "I'm out..."
The host was asked about the possibility of four $100,000 wins in a row, but said that it was virtually impossible.
1 day ago
Woman buys chocolate powder from Walmart — now she's warning others after what she found inside
WALMART
Woman buys chocolate powder from Walmart — now she's warning others after what she found inside
The shopper was alarmed after seeing what she thought of as objects crawling around.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player narrowly wins a Mustang but some fans think he 'stole' it from his opponent
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player narrowly wins a Mustang but some fans think he 'stole' it from his opponent
The player had proceeded to the bonus round after simply adding one letter to another contestant's guess.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey screams I'm going home' after contestant's answer about husband
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey screams I'm going home' after contestant's answer about husband
Steve Harvey's facial expressions are gold especially when he is geuinely shocked by a contestant.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells 'stupid' contestant to 'stop now' after his answer about Miami
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells 'stupid' contestant to 'stop now' after his answer about Miami
The host regretted celebrating the answer as it could put his relationship in jeopardy.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey helps a contestant win $12,500 with a Plinko trick not many know
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey helps a contestant win $12,500 with a Plinko trick not many know
Plinko is believed to be a game of luck by many but Carey might know a few things that we don't.
2 days ago
Costco shopper who wanted to get pizza at food court gets stopped by a worker: "Well, you can..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper who wanted to get pizza at food court gets stopped by a worker: "Well, you can..."
She was again approached by the employee who had first stopped her, and hoped that the one who helped her won't be fired.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells woman 'you girl, shut up' after her surprising NFL answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells woman 'you girl, shut up' after her surprising NFL answer
Turns out the player earned the quick-witted host's respect with a shared love for football.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey warns woman 'you can't play anymore' after breaking a major rule
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey warns woman 'you can't play anymore' after breaking a major rule
Turns out the host of Family Feud is a stickler for the rules and went on to roast the woman.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car after playing one of the toughest games — even Drew was stunned
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car after playing one of the toughest games — even Drew was stunned
Viewers and the host were astonished to see just how Veonn finished with the exact sum she needed.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' founders get rejected by Mark Cuban within minutes over the 'dumbest marketing move'
NEWS
'Shark Tank' founders get rejected by Mark Cuban within minutes over the 'dumbest marketing move'
Mark Cuban said he could be the bigger person and let it go, but added that he wasn't.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant loses out on $12,000 prize money — all because of how she said one word
NEWS
'Jeopardy' contestant loses out on $12,000 prize money — all because of how she said one word
Zoe Grobman who appeared on the show's Second Chance Tournament, addressed the issue on Reddit.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player reveals how Ryan Seacrest truly is when cameras are off: "He makes you..."
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player reveals how Ryan Seacrest truly is when cameras are off: "He makes you..."
Cody Munger who won the "Big Tournament Championship" last year, shared his insight on Reddit.
5 days ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value cheese. Now she's warning others after what she noticed.
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value cheese. Now she's warning others after what she noticed.
The creator posted a video sounding an alarm against certain objects found in the "Great Value" cheese of Walmart. 
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 bonus after an unfortunate twist in her letter choices
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 bonus after an unfortunate twist in her letter choices
The player was left with very little to work with as most of her letters weren't on the board.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers $1 million deal to founder but one minor mistake changed everything in seconds
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers $1 million deal to founder but one minor mistake changed everything in seconds
With two $1 million dollar deals on the table, entrepreneur Chet Beiler managed to pull off a blunder.
5 days ago