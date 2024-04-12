Man Shares Trick To Turn $10 Home Depot Item Into $1000; Viewers Aren't Convinced

A user on TikTok has gone viral after sharing a trick that allegedly can turn a $10 item from Home Depot into products worth over $1000. The user named Steven (@linkcrete20) showed how he buys wood for $10 dollars to make his product and sell them at a tremendous profit. While the trick seemed plausible, many viewers in the comment section were not convinced by Steven’s idea.



Here’s The TikToker’s Trick To Turn $10 Into $1000

In a video that has over 31 million views at the time of writing, Steven lays out a plan for a side hustle that can help people make thousands of dollars. In the video, Steven goes to a Home Depot where he shows a 4x4 wooden block which is available for $10. He then says that with this, people can make well over $1000.

After getting the block, Steven tells his viewers to draw a straight line across the width of the block at a distance of half inches.

Image Source: TikTok | @linkcrete20

He then instructs them to cut through the lines and several pieces of wood. He then says asks the viewers to take these pieces and sand off all the edges to make them smooth.

Image Source: TikTok | @linkcrete20

He then says, “Then, you’re going to Google ‘wooden drink coasters.’ You’re going to see they sell for roughly $20 a 4-pack.” He then explains that people can get about 288 cuts of coasters from a single block of $10 wood. This can be then made into 72 bundles of four packs and if they’re sold for $20 each, people can make roughly $1,440.

Despite Steven’s elaborate effort and explanation, several viewers were not convinced that the side hustle would actually make money.

Several viewers pointed out the fact that while it is easy to make coasters in bulk, people need buyers to sell them as well. One user (@harley) said that while the idea is good, people don’t want coasters all the time and everyone doesn't want wooden coasters. Meanwhile, another user (@Rorona) pointed out that the investment would be more than $10 because he didn’t count the saw and the sander.

Image Source: TikTok |@linkcrete20

However, there were some viewers who found the idea to be plausible. A user (@Lyda) said that she doesn’t like marble coasters apart from summers and Steven’s idea would do great at a local flea market. Several users supported Steven’s idea and said people don’t need to make the exact same thing but make something they can sell. A user (@Gloria) said that the point Steven was trying to make was that people can make their money work for them.

Image Source: TikTok | @linkcrete20

Side hustles have long been on the rise and they gained more popularity during the Covid19 pandemic. The turbulent job market and rising cost of living pushed more Americans to look for additional sources of income.

A 2023 survey from Bankrate further suggested that the trend is still on the rise due to soaring inflation and costs. According to the survey, over half (53%)of the younger generation that is GenZ is engaged in some kind of side hustle. Furthermore, out of all the people who work for extra income, about 44% felt that they would always need a side hustle for the rest of their lives.

