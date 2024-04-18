Woman Shares Job Search Hack That Increases Chances of Callbacks; Some Find It ‘Amazing'

So far, 2024 has been the year for layoffs, especially for tech workers. Several companies have let thousands of workers go amid a slump in demand and as cost-cutting measures. Find a job is going to be a challenge for Americans. Thus, any advice could go a long way for workers on job hunt. A crafty hack shared by TikTok creator Marni (@ohmarni) that can ensure calls from potential employers has broken the internet.

Representative Image | Unsplash | Photo by Markus Winkler

Marni, who works in the data space, said that applying for a job early and being in the first batch matters when it comes to getting a callback. In the video, which now has over 1.2 million views, Marni says that there's a very specific Google search that she uses to make sure that she applies to a job within the first 24 hours of its posting. She shares the names of a few websites that recruiters use to post jobs to narrow down the Google search. These websites are Greenhouse, Lever, and Dover.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @ohmarni

Marni then demonstrates how to conduct the job search using the hack. She says that she types in the names of the websites in the search query and then puts the role that she is looking for in quotes. She then applies the filter and narrows the search results posted within 24 hours. She says this is how workers can get into the first batch of applicants.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @ohmarni

"Jobs could get hundreds of applications in a single day, so you want to make sure you're a part of that first batch," Marni says in the video. Marni's viewers applauded the hack, with many saying that they had already tried it and succeeded. One user (@haydenisestupi) said they had been using the trick for some time to look at jobs but they are yet to apply for one using the trick. To this, Marni said the hack is also a great way to scout for jobs and keep tabs on what’s being posted.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @haydenisestupi

Nearly a majority of viewers agreed to Marni’s advice of applying early for a job, and some even shared tips to take the hack further. One user (@lizzyinthehizzy) said that applicants should take an extra step and apply on the company’s website as well. Marni also agreed to this saying that it takes more time to reach the companies through third-party platforms.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @lizzyinthehizzy

While several appreciated Marni’s hack, some users pointed out things and positions in which the hack may not work. @growthofe shared that the hack may not work for recruiters who are not in a hurry like in the case of non-profits. Marni also agreed to this, adding that the hack’s effectiveness can vary across industries.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @growthofe

The U.S. job market is growing at a good pace without showing signs of a slowdown, as per a CNBC report. This is a great sign for workers looking for opportunities as employers continue to add jobs. Despite tech layoffs, the unemployment rate in America is at historically low levels. This is because employers continue to add jobs allowing laid-off workers to find new jobs. In March alone about 303,000 jobs were added to payrolls according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, marking the largest monthly gain since January 2023. Thus, at this time, Marni’s hack could come in handy for workers who are looking for new opportunities.

For more lifestyle, educational, and employment-related content, you can ollow Marni (@ohmarni) on TikTok.