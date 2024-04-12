Woman Records Tow Truck Driver Severely Damaging a Car While Towing; Here’s How Netizens React

Many of us have gone through the stressful experience of our car being towed without our knowledge. Also, this happens often when people receive their cars with damages done by the tow truck driver. At times, the damage is accidental, but it's still frustrating. But what's even worse is when the tow company tries to shift all the blame on the car owner. A TikToker (@gia_pc7) from San Francisco shared a video amassing 1.7 million views with an overlay text saying, "Saw the tow truck trying to hook the car, but was doing it so fast and started to cause traffic... and then this." She started recording the video where a tow truck while towing caused serious damage to the car.

In the video, the driver was in a hurry, tackling the vehicle restlessly, and at one point, the hook loosened causing damage to the front car part. The driver harshly tried to hook the car quickly, causing traffic issues. Then, the car rolled off the truck's lift, knocking its bumper to the side. The user was stunned to see that the tow driver didn't even check the damage but instead kept trying to lift the damaged car. After a while, the truck drove away leaving parts of the car behind. Some days later, Gia posted a follow-up video where she was seen explaining the after-effects of the whole incident that she posted. She later talked to the car owner and explained, “I gave him the video; I wished him well. He was very appreciative, and we went on our way." After digging deep, Gia learned that the car was blocking the driveway and, got towed.

Viewers were shocked while some shared their experience of receiving a damaged car after being towed. @macdaddypimp24 commented, "Give the footage to your neighbor and with a p.s.note to pay their car note." @vic commented, "And the tow company will still be like: Oh we picked it up like that." @m commented, "Tow truck driver: It was hella messed up already. You: I got it on video!" @Adam Robert Cortez commented, "Find the dude. Have him send this to insurance. Haha. That’s on the truck driver now." @LBaby4U commented, "I pray whoever's car this is, they receive this video. When people get their vehicle back from repo and file insurance claims, it is so hard to prove the damage."

@Geo commented, "Hopefully you gave the owner the video because tow truck drivers are real scums and will say that's how it was when picked up." @Jordan7645 commented, "Even if it’s a repo they will blame him for the damage and charge it to him. Still show this to your neighbor." @user5950501823510 commented, "And when you pick up they will have the audacity to say it was like that when they picked it up." @Sean_Hi5 commented, "It’s not our fault, your bumper was already loose and falling off". @Rashid commented, "Three different homes have people in the windows, I bet there are other angles to this video."

The car towing companies are often accused of such cases, where the driver does the damage but the owner ends up paying for the service and the damages. While people can complain against it, most don't want legal hassles and thus take the monetary and the asset loss.

