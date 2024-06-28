This man won $100K in Maryland Lottery a decade ago; now, he strikes again with $26K prize

The lucky winner from Rosedale won $100,000 over a decade ago and kept winning small amounts since.

A retired contractor has hit the lottery for the second time after a decade. The man from Rosedale won the mega prize of $100,000 over a decade ago and “had zero thought” when he participated again, Maryland Lottery officials said in a press release. Placing a wager in Baltimore, the lucky participant this time landed over $26,000 in prize including the bonus which bumped up his prize.

He never thought he would ever be back at Maryland Lottery headquarters, a Rosedale man told officials. Having won $100K with a scratch-off more than a decade ago, his return visit to collect more than $26,000 in winnings came as quite a surprise.https://t.co/dhNia8G9aM — NottinghamMD (@Nottingham_MD) June 24, 2024

“I just assumed that I’d enjoyed my share of Lottery luck – more than my share,” the man told the officials. He added that he continued to play as he enjoyed it and sometimes won as well.

The man who thought he lucked out a decade ago with the scratch-off lottery prize, tried his hands at the Superfecta Box with a $4.80 wager. He picked the game that needed animated horses with numbers 5,7,8 and 12 to cross the line together to win the prize.

The man said in the release that he had been playing that combination for months. “Something about it just felt right,” he said.

The release added that since his big win, he had continued to enjoy plenty of regular-sized wins. Even after realizing the win, he “kept his cool,” and processed the situation.

Representative Image | Unsplash | Photo by Xie lipton

“I didn’t break, though it was hard. It was just so exciting,” he told the officials. At the end of the wager, he bagged a prize of $26,748.60. The prize was bumped up by the bonus option he selected in hindsight.

The retailer of the lotter, Harford Mart, in Baltimore City business will also get a bonus of $267.48 or 1% of the prize. The lucky man did not have any immediate plans for his winnings, but he said he would use them to pay bills.

Earlier this month, in a bittersweet story, a woman from Pennsylvania won a $1 million prize just weeks before her husband’s death. Karen Coffman scooped up the prize from a scratch-off ticket which she bought from the gas station in Freeport, Armstrong County, in March.

Coffman was also a repeat winner who had previously won $65,000 at the Pennsylvania Lottery, from a scratch-off ticket 14 years ago. She also bagged a $500 prize just a week before her mega-win.

Coffman’s husband, Rob, sadly passed away from a brain tumor, two weeks after the win. Karen told KDKA that during his final days, her husband worried about Coffman and his family’s financial security. "Throughout the years, I kept telling him, 'You watch, one of these days, I am going to hit the million,'" Karen told the news outlet.

Coffman was convinced that her late husband had played a role in her luck and her lottery win. She felt an immense sense of gratitude for the prize money, and she had already made plans.

She said she planned to treat her immediate family on a Disney trip and then relocate to Florida. She also planned to invest most of her winnings wisely and ensure her family’s wellbeing in the long term.