Waiter turns tables on customer who asked him to play a game for tips

Pratt's experience highlights how customers can be disrespectful and demean servers through their inappropriate behavior.

In a recent TikTok video, dining etiquette in America was brought into focus, particularly the standard practice of tipping servers, which typically ranges from 15-20% of the total bill. However, a notable incident highlighted how certain patrons deviate from this norm, creating discomfort for service staff. Quinn Pratt, a server at a restaurant and well-known TikTok content creator, was featured in a video addressing an unconventional request from one of his tables. This video captured Pratt's reaction to a customer's attempt to involve him in a game to decide the amount of his tip.

TikTok | Quinn Pratt | @quinnpratt5

The customer, in what Pratt described as a "stupid" riddle, proposed that the tip amount would be determined based on the server's success in solving the puzzle. This proposal drew a firm and direct response from Pratt, who emphasized, "I'm not here for your entertainment." Pratt informed his followers that they might soon see a video portraying him in a less flattering light. He explained that while working his server job, he encountered a group of influencers at one of his tables who began recording and then summoned him over.

TikTok | Quinn Pratt | @quinnpratt5

"They set up some game for my tip," he recounted. "They had four or five envelopes on the table and said, 'One of these will be your tip.'" Inside each envelope was money ranging from $1 to $300, and Pratt was to choose one envelope, which would determine his tip. "You pick an envelope and decide if you want to keep it or swap it out for another,'" Pratt continued, recalling the rules laid out by the influencers. "They were describing some silly game, and whatever envelope I ended up with would be my tip." Pratt didn't entertain the idea, looking the person in charge straight in the eye and explaining that he didn't have the time to participate in their game as he was focused on his work. "I'm very busy, whatever you leave as a tip is my tip... I'm not here to play games," Pratt firmly stated to the table. He emphasized that his workplace was not a venue for "carnival games" but a place where he was trying to earn a living. Pratt confronted the group of influencers for wasting his time instead of simply leaving a tip, to which they argued they were offering him a chance to win $300.

TikTok | Quinn Pratt | @quinnpratt5

"No, you're using me to boost your channel," Pratt countered. He revealed that despite his objection, they left without leaving a tip at all.

"If you want to support a server because you think they're underpaid, just do it. Don't turn it into a gimmick to promote yourselves," Pratt urged. He criticized the superficiality of such acts, noting that people like them were more concerned with their public image than genuinely helping others. "Don't expect servers to perform for you like trained monkeys just to earn a decent tip," Pratt concluded. Pratt's experience highlights how customers can be disrespectful and demean servers through their inappropriate behavior. In a subsequent video, Pratt addressed a comment from his original video criticizing his response to the customer.

"Sorry to burst your bubble, but the customer is not always right. Many of them need to be told off, especially if they can't differentiate between a server and a servant," Pratt remarked, demonstrating the proper and improper ways to get a server's attention. "People who think they can behave however they want and still receive good service are mistaken. Servers are human beings who deserve respect," he emphasized.

TikTok | Quinn Pratt | @quinnpratt5

A study found that entitled customers can negatively impact employee health and well-being, highlighting the need for organizations to support their workers in managing such behavior. While many companies adopt the "customer is always right" mentality, there are proactive measures management can implement to shield their employees from rude customers and prioritize their well-being and safety.

For more such content, you can follow Quinn Pratt (@quinnpratt5) on TikTok

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 1, 2024. It has since been updated.