What is Record Producer and Rapper Swizz Beatz's Net Worth?

Name Swizz Beatz Net Worth $150 Million Gender Male Date of Birth Sep 13, 1978 Age 45 years Nationality United States of America Profession Record producer, Music executive, Artist, Rapper, Disc jockey

American hip-hop artist, record player, and composer Swizz Beatz started producing tracks when he was 16 years old. He has produced many popular tracks for artists like Jay-Z and Noreaga. He is married to Alicia Keys and the two have a combined net worth of $150 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The couple has been working in the music industry for a long time and both of them have bagged a Grammy Award each for their works. Swizz Beats makes most of his money as a record producer.

He earns quite a lot from producing records. Apart from that he also has deals with notable brands like Reebok. He recently teamed with up-and-coming clothing brand Kidrobot. He is also an art collector and has often displayed his collection on social media. Back in 2010, he was involved in the launch of the new Aston Martin Rapide and he became the ambassador of the Lotus cars in 2011. He reportedly earned a cool $15 million from his deal with Bacardi. He is also the sitting Vice President of Sports Style Marketing and design at Reebok.

Kasseem Daoud Dean was born on September 13, 1978, in the Bronx, NY. His parents separated when he was a kid and he was raised in the North East Bronx by his mother. He was exposed to the world of hip-hop at a very young age and started DJing as a teen. He started producing tracks when he was just 16 and the first track that he sold was "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" by DMX, which peaked on the charts. He has produced tracks for Clive Davis, Jay-Z, and more. He signed Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and then produced their album titled, "Strength & Loyalty."

He was later seen in the music video by Drake called, "Fancy" and it hit #1 on the US Rap chart. He later won a Grammy Award in 2011 for Best Rap Performance for the song "On to the Next One" with Jay Z.

Swizz Beatz dated singer Mashonda Tifrere between 1998 and 2000. Beatz then had a son, Nasir Dior, with Nichole Levy in 2000. The two got married in 2004 and in December 2006 their son, Kasseem Dean Jr. was born. Beatz dated UK singer Jahna Sebastion in 2007. They had a daughter, Nicole, the following year. Beatz did not find out about Nicole until a year after she was born.

Beatz then began dating Alicia Keys. In May 2010, they announced they were expecting their first child in May 2010 and that they were engaged. They got married on July 31, 2010. They had their son, Egypt Donald Dean, in October 2010. Their second son, Genesis Ali Dean, was born in December 2014.

Swizz Beatz is the Global ambassador for New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation. He graduated from Harvard Business School in 2017.

He and Alicia Keys had a mansion in the town of Englewood, New Jersey. The couple paid an impressive $10.4 million for the mission. The house sits on a 5.4 acre of land and features 25,000 square feet of living space. They also have another house that they paid $1.7 million for, this piece was property is just adjacent to their mansion. The pair listed the entire property in 2015 for $14.9 million but got only $6 million in April 2022. They also had a mansion in La Jolla, California that they paid $20.8 million for.

Who was Swizz Beatz's first wife?

He was married to Mashonda Karima Dean, who is an American R&B singer from Boston, Massachusetts.

How long have Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz been together?

The two have been together for 13 years now.