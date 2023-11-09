Name Johnnie Cochran Net Worth $8 Million (at the time of his death) Sources of Income High-profile cases, Speaking Engagements, etc. Gender Male Date of Birth October 2, 1937 Date of Death March 29, 2005 Age 67 Years (at the time of his death) Nationality United States of America Profession Lawyer, Actor

Johnnie Cochran was a highly renowned American attorney, famously known for his representation of high-profile clients such as O.J. Simpson, Michael Jackson, and Sean Combs. He gained prominence for his commitment to advocating for victims of police brutality and fighting for justice in civil rights cases. His legal career spanned several decades and was marked by numerous high-stakes cases that solidified his status as a leading figure in the legal field and earned him $8 million (per Celebrity Net Worth) in wealth before he passed away from brain tumor complications.

Johnnie Cochran promoting court television show at the 1997 NAPTE Convention | Vinnie Zuffante | Getty Images

Johnnie Cochran's primary sources of income were derived from legal fees, particularly from the substantial settlements he secured for his clients in cases involving civil rights violations and police brutality. He also earned from speaking engagements, media appearances, and various business ventures affiliated with his law firm.

Benjamin Brafman & Johnnie Cochran (lawyers) during Sean "Puffy" Combs Trial at Courthouse in New York City | RJ Capak | Getty Images

Johnnie Cochran's career highlights

In the early stages of his legal career, Johnnie Cochran's dedication to representing marginalized communities and addressing systemic injustices became apparent through his fervent advocacy in civil rights cases. Despite facing initial setbacks, his relentless pursuit of justice was evident in his representation of an African-American widow against police officers and his successful defense of Stanley Tookie Williams. Returning to private practice, Cochran's eloquence and strategic litigation skills led to substantial victories, notably securing a significant settlement for the family of Ron Settles. His unwavering commitment to fighting for the underprivileged and marginalized, alongside his ability to handle high-profile cases, solidified his reputation as an esteemed attorney in the pursuit of equitable legal outcomes.

Najee Ali holds a placard with the statement "If it doesn't fit you must then you must acquit" made famous by Johnnie L. Cochran | Steve Grayson | Getty Images

In one of the most infamous criminal trials in American history, Johnnie Cochran gained widespread recognition for his defense of former professional football player O.J. Simpson who was accused of the double murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. Cochran played a pivotal role in the case, employing a strategic and highly publicized defense that heavily emphasized the alleged mishandling of evidence by the police and the existence of systemic racial biases within the criminal justice system. His well-known line, "If it doesn't fit, you must acquit" during the trial's closing arguments became emblematic of his defense strategy, suggesting that the evidence presented against Simpson did not conclusively prove his guilt. Through his persuasive arguments, Cochran was able to cast doubt on the prosecution's case, ultimately leading to Simpson's acquittal in what was a highly polarizing and racially charged trial. Cochran's involvement in the O.J. Simpson murder case not only propelled him to national fame but also solidified his reputation as a formidable attorney capable of navigating complex legal terrain and securing high-profile victories for his clients.

Salary and ventures

Cochran expanded his legal practice, establishing his law firm, Cochran, Atkins, & Evans in Illinois and later opening the Johnnie L Cochran Jr. law firm in California. Throughout his career, he strategically ventured into various business opportunities related to his legal practice, contributing to his overall financial success.

Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr., Piaget President Robert Filotei and One Hundred Black Men President Paul Williams Jr. | Mychal Watts | Getty Images

Apart from his monetary assets, Cochran owned several properties, including homes in Los Angeles, apartments in West Hollywood, and a condo in Manhattan, which significantly contributed to his overall net worth.

Cochran was married twice, first to Barbara Berry Cochran, and later to Sylvia Dale. He had three children. He was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2003 and underwent surgery the following year. He passed away on March 29, 2005, leaving behind a legacy that continues to influence the legal community. Johnnie Cochran received numerous accolades and recognition for his dedication to fighting for justice, including his relentless pursuit of civil rights and advocacy for victims of police brutality.

Which famous case did Johnnie Cochran take up?

Johnnie Cochran took up O.J. Simpson's double murder case.

How did Johnnie Cochran die?

He was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2003 and underwent surgery the following year. He passed away on March 29, 2005.

Were Chris Darden and Johnnie Cochran friends?

Yes, Darden and Cochran were friends.

Did Robert Shapiro and Johnnie Cochran get along?

No, Shapiro and Cochran had a feud.

