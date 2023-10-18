Name Willie Edward Gary Net Worth $50 Million Sources of Income Legal practice, business ventures Gender Male DOB July 12, 1947 Age 76 years old Nationality American Profession Lawyer

Recently showcased in the movie "The Burial" and earning him the title of 'Giant Killer' Willie E. Gary's story of rags-to-riches has seen him earn a $50 million net worth, to live the American dream. Through sheer determination and unwavering perseverance, he transcended his circumstances to become one of the most successful and influential lawyers in the country. The legal eagle with his own private jet has been known for winning against some of the biggest corporations in America, including Walt Disney. Born in a family of sharecroppers, Gary defied all odds to become not just successful, but also a highly visible lawyer in the United States, and has also evolved into a motivational speaker.

Willie E. Gary | Anthony Barboza | Getty Images

Taking down corporate giants in high-stakes lawsuits has been the main source of income for Gary, but he is also known for delivering powerful motivational speeches. His legal victories often result in monumental settlements, while engagements in real estate ventures through Gary Enterprises also supplement his income.

Willie E. Gary has built a formidable legal legacy through his groundbreaking victories, including a $240 million verdict for All Pro Sports against Disney and a $120 million settlement with Anheuser-Busch on behalf of Roger Maris' family.

Contact the Law Firm of Gary, Williams, Parenti, Watson, Gary & Gillespie for a FREE Consultation if you believe you privacy rights have been violated at 888-505-GARY (4279). #GaryLawGroup #PersonalInjury #InvasionOfPrivacy pic.twitter.com/UxHjwJw3Io — Willie Gary Law Firm (@WillieGaryLaw) February 4, 2023

Despite the overturning of a $23 billion verdict against the R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, his legal expertise remains unparalleled. His family's real estate management company, Gary Enterprises, and his prominence as a motivational speaker further underscore his multifaceted success. His $500 million settlement for Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe in 1995 was depicted in the film "The Burial," showcasing his impact in the legal world.

Gary's total assets are substantial, encompassing his real estate holdings, aviation assets, and the value of his esteemed law firm, The Law Firm of Gary, Williams, Parenti, Watson, Gary & Gillespie, P.L.L.C. In 1992 Willie and Gloria paid an undisclosed amount for a waterfront property in Sewalls Point, Florida which was later sold for $5.22 million in May 2022. He also owns a private jet, which has been named 'Wings of Justice' after his legal prowess.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Willie E. Gary is a devoted family man. He married his childhood sweetheart, Gloria Royal, and together they have raised five children. The establishment of The Gary Foundation reflects his commitment to fostering educational opportunities for aspiring students, with his sons Kenneth and Ali playing integral roles in the foundation's operations.

The financing of his firm's operations led to a lawsuit from LawFinance Group over a $10 million high-interest loan. Additionally, a civil seizure in 2013, orchestrated by IberiaBank, resulted in the confiscation of $3.2 million worth of personal property from his Sewall Point mansion, owing to unpaid loans related to real estate investments. Gary's attempt at launching the Black Family Channel, funded by loans secured against properties, faced setbacks when the network failed to achieve the envisioned success, ultimately leading to financial strain.

Willie Gary, CEO of MBC and Robert Townsend, President of MBC Productions | Stephen Boitano | Getty Images

Gary's contributions to the legal field and his philanthropic endeavors have garnered him numerous accolades including his recognition with the Horatio Alger Award, acknowledgment from the South Carolina General Assembly, and the prestigious American Bar Association's Spirit of Excellence award.

