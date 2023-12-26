Name James Timothy Daly Net Worth $4 Million Sources of income Acting, Directing, Production Gender Male Date of Birth March 1, 1956 Age 67 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Voice Actor, Film Producer, Television Director, Television Producer

Tim Daly, a renowned American actor, director, and producer, boasts a net worth of $4 million. From making his debut as a child artist to becoming a household name through iconic TV series like "Wings" and "Madam Secretary," Daly's career in the entertainment world spans decades. His contributions go beyond acting, extending to film production with companies like Daly-Harris Productions and Red House Entertainment.

Tim Daly attends the 2023 Spotlight Initiative Awards Dinner Gala | Photo by Arturo Holmes | Getty Images

Daly's income primarily stems from his career in the entertainment industry, mainly acting, directing, and producing television, film, and theater projects. Making his stage debut at age seven, Daly starred in Jean Kerr's "Jenny Kissed Me." At ten, he appeared in an "American Playhouse" adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's "An Enemy of the People."

Daly stepped into professional acting with the 1978 adaptation of Peter Shaffer's play "Equus." His first major film role was in Barry Levinson's "Diner," sharing the screen with actors like Kevin Bacon and Mickey Rourke. He starred in projects such as "Made in Heaven," "The Rise & Rise of Daniel Rocket," and the CBS series "Almost Grown."

In theatre, Daly earned acclaim for his Broadway performance in "Coastal Disturbances," receiving a Theatre World Award in 1987. Throughout the 1990s, he gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Joe Hackett in the NBC sitcom "Wings" and voice acted in "Superman: The Animated Series." He was also seen as Dr. Richard Kimble in a remake of "The Fugitive" during the 2000–2001 television season.

Lea Delaria, Tim Daly, Jean Lichty, and Daphne Rubin-Vega at the La Femme Theatre's "The Night of the Iguana" | Photo by Bruce Glikas | Getty Images

Daly returned to Broadway in 2006 for the revival of "The Caine Mutiny Court Martial" and made appearances on "The Sopranos" and the ABC crime series "Eyes." He also lent his voice to video games and direct-to-video releases. He produced films like "Execution of Justice," "Urbania," and the award-winning "Edge of America." He also contributed to projects like "The Mindy Project," "Hot in Cleveland," and "Madam Secretary."

Business ventures

In 1997, Daly co-founded Daly-Harris Productions, a film production company alongside J. Todd Harris. Later, he established Red House Entertainment, producing popular films like "Edge of America" and directing "Bereft." He also owns Wandering Bark Productions and is the co-president of the Creative Coalition.

In 2009, Daly purchased a condo in Santa Monica, California, for $1.075 million. He later sold for $1.95 million in 2017. The loft-style residence features polished white floors, high ceilings, and 1,730 square feet of open-plan living space with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Daly (@timmydaly)

Instagram 106K Followers Twitter 101.7K Followers Facebook 90K Followers

Tim Daly was born on March 1, 1956, in Manhattan. He began his professional career while he was studying Theatre and Literature at Vermont's Bennington College, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1979.

In 1982, Daly married actress Amy Van Nostrand, and they had two children before divorcing in 2010. He then began a relationship with his onscreen wife from "Madam Secretary," Téa Leoni, four years after his divorce.

HUMANS!!! Waldo found an accomplice. pic.twitter.com/7qAqi0thDy — Tim Daly (@TimmyDaly) September 19, 2023

- Theatre World Awards 1987: Best Debut Performance in a Broadway production for "Coastal Disturbances"

- Drama-Logue Awards 1993: Outstanding Actor for "The Colorado Catechism"

- Golden Satellite Awards 2000: Best Actor in a Television Series Drama for "The Fugitive"

- Peabody Awards 2005: Peabody Award Image for "Edge of America"

- Vail Film Festival 2008: Excellence in Acting Award

