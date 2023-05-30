Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia Dress From 'Star Wars' Expected To Sell For Up To $2 Million

Props that were used in the "Star Wars" franchise are some of the most prized mementos. A one-of-a-kind dress worn by Princess Leia, played by Carrie Fisher, is set to be sold at an auction of film and TV memorabilia in Los Angeles that is expected to fetch up to $12million.

The dress that was worn in Star Wars Episode IV is expected to bag around $2 million. According to Daily Mail, Daniel Radcliffe's "Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets" costume will also be featured along with the Batpod bike from The Nolan Trilogy, "Dark Knight".

The Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction will be organized by Propstore. It will present 1,400 original items to go on sale at the three-day event starting June 28. The auction will be streamed live and there will also be an in-person bidding conducted at the Petersen Automotive Museum in LA, California.

Other items include a light-up Star-Lord helmet worn by Chris Pratt in the 2014 movie, Brad Pitt's shield from "Troy" and Michael Keaton's Batsuit costume from the 1989 Batman film.

The Dress

Princess Leia's ceremonial dress costume was worn by Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. Fisher wore the gown for the movie's final scene where Princess Leia hands Hans Solo and Luke Skywalker their medals.

The Woman Behind The Iconic Character

Carrie Fisher is best known for playing the character of Princess Leia. Fisher was born to famous movie stars Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher on October 21, 1956. Following a high profile split she was raised by her mother. She was cast as Princess Leia in Star Wars in 1977, as per Britannica.

Fisher's first ever screen role was in Hal Ashby's 1975 satire "Shampoo" when she was just a teenager and then she played Leia in six movies beginning with "Star Wars". Besides acting, she also received appreciation for her writing.

Fisher and Substance Abuse

Throughout her adult life, Fisher struggled with substance abuse and bipolar disorder. In her book, she talked about her experiences with drug addiction and how she raised her child alone.

Fisher's Walk Of Fame

Fisher received her star posthumously. She was given the honor on May 4, 2023, known as Stars Wars Day for the similarity it has with the popular phrase, "May the force be with you."

Leia's star is close to her twin brother Luke Skywalker's star.

"Every expectation I had was just obliterated," Mark Hamill, who played Skywalker, said during the ceremony. "She was so charming, so funny, so adorable, so wise beyond her years, I just couldn't believe it. And brutally frank!"

Why Is Star Wars Franchise Worth So Much?

The first trilogy came in the late 1970s and was followed by a second trilogy in 1999. Another trilogy opened in theatres in 2015. The brand is one of the most successful for its solid story line and presentation. Longevity also contributed to cultivating new audiences over the decades. The franchise has also focused on innovative marketing tactics and never stopped adapting with times. The internet has only helped the franchise's appeal to grow.

The Star Wars franchise goes far beyond the box office with its massive merchandising offerings. As of 2021, the value of the brand was a staggering $68 billion, per Investopedia.