Name David McCallum Net Worth $15 Million Salary $175 Thousand Per Episode Annual Income $1 Million + Source of Income Acting, music DOB Sep 19, 1933 DOD Sep 25, 2023 Gender Male Profession Actor and musician Nationality Scottish

Scottish actor, musician, and author known for his roles in memorable TV shows such as "The Man From U.N.C.L.E" and "NCIS," David McCallum had amassed a $15 million net worth by the time of his death in 2023. During an acting career that spanned almost seven decades, McCallum also appeared in shows such as "Sex and the City" as well as movies including "The Great Escape" and lent his voice to several animated movies. Before his on-screen debut, the son of musicians had already served in the armed forces.

With over 130 acting credits to his name, including notable films like "The Great Escape" and "The Greatest Story Ever Told," roles in films and TV were McCallum's primary source of income. Apart from this he also wrote a novel called "Once a Crooked Man" to supplement his income further.

Actor David McCallum arrives at the CBS, CW, Showtime Summer TCA Party at the Pacific Design Center on August 10, 2016 in West Hollywood, California/Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

During his time on "NCIS," David McCallum commanded a substantial salary at an impressive $175,000 per episode for his portrayal of Dr. Ducky Mallard.

Scottish actor David McCallum as spy Illya Kuryakin in the television series 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.', circa 1965/Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Beyond his acting career, David McCallum dabbled in the music industry, releasing several albums. He explored his creative side with albums like "Music…A Part of Me" and "Music…A Bit More of Me," showcasing his versatility as an artist.

Apart from his financial wealth, David McCallum's assets included real estate holdings such as a house in Glasgow, Scotland, and a residence in Los Angeles. His car collection featured luxurious vehicles like Porsche, Lexus, Ford, and Mercedes.

Year Earnings 2021 $13 Million 2022 $14 Million 2023 $15 Million

McCallum first married actress Jill Ireland in 1957, with whom he had three children. Tragically, their adopted son, Jason, passed away from a drug overdose in 1989, which deeply affected the family. Ireland and McCallum got a divorce after she fell in love with his friend actor Charles Bronson. McCallum later married Katherine Carpenter in 1967, and they had two children together.

McCallum's talent was recognized with three Primetime Emmy nominations for his roles in "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." and "Hallmark Hall of Fame." In 1966, he won a Golden Laurel for New Faces, Male at the Laurel Awards.

David McCallum plays Ilya Kuryakin in the Man from UNCLE film 'One Spy Too Many', being filmed in America/Photo by Harry Benson/Express/Getty Images

What was David McCallum's most famous role?

David McCallum is best known for his portrayal of secret agent Illya Kuryakin in the television series "The Man from U.N.C.L.E."

How did David McCallum pass away?

David McCallum passed away due to natural causes on September 25, 2023, at the age of 90.

Did David McCallum have any other notable achievements outside of acting

Yes, McCallum had a career in music, releasing several albums. He also authored a crime novel in 2016.

