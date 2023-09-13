Name Russell Dominic Peters Net Worth $75 Million Salary $19 Million per year Sources of Income Film, television, music Gender Male Date of Birth September 29, 1970 Age 52 years old Nationality Canadian Profession Comedian, actor, DJ, television producer, screenwriter

Russell Peters, a Canadian comedian born on September 29, 1970, in Toronto, has carved a remarkable career in comedy and showbiz, to earn a $75 million net worth. He has emerged as one of the most successful and well-loved comedians globally, who has also made a name as an actor in films as well as TV, as per CelebrityNetWorth. Drawing inspiration from his cultural background for his comedy, the Canadian of Indian descent is known for attracting larger numbers than any of his contemporaries, and had once sold 20,000 tickets in two days. Having faced racism as a child, Peters started performing early and by 1990 had tried his hand at hip-hop and DJing. But his comedy career gained momentum in 2004, when a 45-minute stand-up performance on a TV show gained attention on YouTube, and Peters hasn't looked back since.

Most of Peters' wealth has been accumulated on account of his thriving comedy career, through live stand-up gigs, comedy specials, and global tours. His popularity skyrocketed thanks to viral clips of his routines on online platforms that significantly contributed to his income.

As for annual income, Peters earned $10 million in 2009, followed by $15 million between 2009 and 2010, before reaching his peak in 2013, with $21 million in earnings. He then made $19 million in 2015, with comedy remaining his primary focus, apart from forays into acting. He has appeared in various films and TV shows, including "The Take," "New Year's Eve," "Breakaway," "Source Code," and "Chef." Peters has lent his voice to animated series like "Family Guy" and "BoJack Horseman." In 2016, he voiced "Rocky the Rhino" in Disney's "The Jungle Book."

As an investor, Russell Peters owns properties in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Ontario. In 2020, he listed his Hidden Hills mansion for $8.5 million, a property he had purchased for $6.5 million in 2017. In Malibu, California, he owns an ocean-view home, which was listed for sale at $8 million.

In 2010, Russell Peters married Monica Diaz, with whom he has a child. However, the couple later divorced in 2012. Subsequently, Peters began dating Miss Universe Honduras, Jennifer Andrade, in 2012, and they welcomed a child together in 2019. His personal experiences have contributed a lot to his content during stand-up comedy gigs.

Russell Peters has won a Gemini Award for his controversial stand-up routine on CBC's "Comics!" His popularity and unique comedic style have earned him a devoted fan base worldwide.

