Matt Bomer is a prominent American actor who has garnered fame and recognition for his notable performances in various television series and films. With a successful career spanning several decades, Bomer has established himself as a talented and versatile actor within the entertainment industry. He has amassed a net worth of $11 million. Currently, Bomer and Jonathan Bailey are set to star in the upcoming steamy romance drama titled "Fellow Travelers," as revealed in the teaser trailer. The intriguing eight-episode series is streaming on Paramount+ via Showtime.

Matt Bomer arrives at the premiere of Regency Enterprises' "In Time" | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Bomer primarily earns his income through his acting endeavors, with significant contributions from his popular television series and movie roles. The actor's career trajectory resembles a rollercoaster ride of Hollywood triumphs, brimming with intense drama and electrifying performances. From charming the screen as the suave Neal Caffrey in "White Collar" to making hearts flutter with his captivating roles in "Magic Mike" and "American Horror Story," Bomer has effortlessly oscillated between slick conman, tantalizing stripper, and enigmatic hotelier.

During his tenure on the hit television series "White Collar," Bomer earned an impressive salary of $125,000 per episode, amounting to a substantial annual income. Zooming into the DC Universe, the actor sped into action as the voice of The Flash in "Justice Society: World War II," earning praise for his charming rendition. While the exact paycheck remains a mystery, rumors say that top voice wizards can rake in up to $300,000 per episode, making it a superpowered gig! While information regarding Bomer's business ventures is limited, it is reported that he may have invested in various projects within and outside the entertainment industry, contributing to his overall net worth.

Back in 2011, Bomer splurged $3.2 million on a lavish 6-bedroom mansion in LA's swanky Hancock Park. Today, the house has an estimated value of a whopping $7 million.

Bomer grew up in Spring, Texas, and attended Klein High School. At 17, he made his professional stage debut as Young Collector in Tennessee Williams' "A Streetcar Named Desire" at Houston's Alley Theatre. His early foray into acting continued with a role in the 1998 production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at the Utah Shakespeare Festival in Cedar City, Utah.

Bomer has been open about his sexual orientation and he publicly came out as gay in 2012. He is married to publicist Simon Halls, and the couple has three children together. Bomer actively supports initiatives related to LGBTQ rights and has been recognized for his contributions to raising awareness about bullying and promoting inclusivity and education.

Simon Halls, Matt Bomer, Kits Halls, Henry Halls, and Walker Halls attend Nanci Ryder's "Team Nanci" 15th Annual LA County Walk | Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

The actor has received several awards and nominations throughout his career for his exceptional talent and contribution to the entertainment industry. Some of his notable awards include:

- People's Choice Award for Favorite Cable TV Actor for his role in "White Collar."

- GLSEN Inspiration Award for his work in promoting inclusivity and education.

- Steve Chase Humanitarian Award for his philanthropic contributions and support for LGBTQ rights.

- Gold Derby Award for Younger Actor in a Daytime Drama for his performance in "Guiding Light."

- Gold Derby Award for Best Comedy Guest Actor for his appearance in "Glee."

Is Matt Bomer married?

Yes, Matt Bomer is married to publicist Simon Halls.

Is Matt Bomer gay?

Yes, Matt Bomer revealed his sexual orientation in 2012.

How many children does Matt Bomer have?

Matt Bomer has three children: Kit, Walker, and Henry.

Did Matt Bomer play Superman?

Matt Bomer played the titular role of Superman in "Superman: Unbound," an animated film.

