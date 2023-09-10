What is Mark Zuckerberg's net worth?

Name Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Net Worth $120 Billion Salary $1 Dollar Per Year Sources of Income Entrepreneurship and Business Gender Male Date of Birth May 14, 1984 Age 39 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Programmer, Entrepreneur, Businessperson

Mark Zuckerberg is a prominent American technology entrepreneur and philanthropist known for co-founding Facebook (now Meta), one of the world's largest and most influential social media platforms. Born on May 14, 1984, in White Plains, New York, Zuckerberg's journey from Harvard University to Silicon Valley has made him one of the youngest billionaires globally, with a net worth of $120 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Also Read: Here are 10 Most Lucrative Book Deals That Celebrities Bagged for Their Tell-All Memoirs

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the opening keynote address | Getty Images | Justin Sullivan

Mark Zuckerberg's primary source of income is his substantial ownership of Facebook shares. He controls approximately 58% of Facebook's total voting power through his Class B super-voting shares, making him one of the most influential figures in the company. On July 27, 2023, Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Meta (formerly Facebook), witnessed a significant $9 billion boost in his wealth. This surge came as Meta's stock soared by 9% following a robust second-quarter earnings report. The increase in advertising revenue and the successful launch of Threads, Meta's answer to Twitter, were key contributors to this financial success, benefiting Meta as the parent company of Facebook.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

Also Read: 10 Classic Sitcoms That Resonate Across Generations

Mark Zuckerberg receives an annual salary of just $1. This low salary allows him to focus on maximizing the value of his stock holdings, as many top executives do. His true wealth stems from the increase in the value of his Facebook shares over time.

Also Read: Actor and Producer Drew Barrymore Has Backed the WGA Strike, Here's a Look at Her Net Worth

Mark Zuckerberg's journey in the tech world began when he co-founded "The Facebook" in 2004 while studying at Harvard University. Over the years, he played a pivotal role in transforming it into a global social networking giant that went public in 2012, further solidifying his wealth.

In the spring of 2004, Zuckerberg, Moskovitz, and their friends relocated to Palo Alto, California, where they rented a small house as Facebook's initial office. During that summer, Zuckerberg crossed paths with Peter Thiel, who became an investor in the company.

On July 21, 2010, Zuckerberg announced that Facebook had reached 500 million users. Today, Facebook stands as a colossal social network, propelling Mark Zuckerberg into the ranks of the world's wealthiest individuals. Facebook went public on May 18, 2012, with an initial share price of approximately $38. With 400 million shares in his possession, Zuckerberg's paper net worth at the IPO amounted to approximately $15 billion.

Meta-owned Facebook | Getty Images | Photo illustration by Chesnot

Apart from his massive holdings in Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, own approximately $200 million worth of real estate and land worldwide. Notable properties include a private compound in Palo Alto, several homes, extensive land holdings in Hawaii, a townhouse in San Francisco, and private waterfront estates on Lake Tahoe.

Net worth in 2020 $100 Billion Net worth in 2021 $137 Billion Net worth in 2022 $126 Billion

Instagram 12.5 Million followers Facebook 119 Million followers

Mark Zuckerberg's personal life is marked by his relationship with Priscilla Chan, whom he met at Harvard. The couple married in 2012 and has since welcomed three daughters, Maxima, August, and Aurelia. They are active philanthropists through their foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, pledging to donate 99% of their Facebook shares to support various causes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

Harvard students sued Zuckerberg, alleging deception in their joint project, leading to a 2008 settlement of 1.2 million shares and $20 million. Those shares, if retained, could now exceed $200 million. In 2018, Zuckerberg testified before the U.S. Senate on the Facebook–Cambridge Analytica data breach, calling it a breach of trust involving Kogan, Cambridge Analytica, and Facebook.

Mark Zuckerberg has received recognition for his contributions to technology and philanthropy. While he holds no shortage of honorary degrees, his commitment to giving away the majority of his wealth through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative has earned him accolades and respect from the philanthropic community.

What is Mark Zuckerberg's net worth?

As of the latest information available, Mark Zuckerberg's net worth is estimated to be $120 billion.

What is Mark Zuckerberg's annual salary?

Mark Zuckerberg receives a symbolic annual salary of $1 as the CEO of Facebook.

Where did Mark Zuckerberg meet his wife?

Mark Zuckerberg met Priscilla Chan at Harvard.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Journalist and Author Jenna Bush Hager's Net Worth?

Scooter Braun is the Man Who Introduced Justin Bieber to the World; Check Out His Net Worth