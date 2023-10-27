Name James Mark Burnett Net Worth $500 Million Sources of Income Television production, MGM Worldwide Television Group, etc. Gender Male Date of Birth July 17, 1960 Age 63 Years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Television producer, Screenwriter, Film Producer, Television Director

Mark Burnett is a British television producer known for his incredible success in creating and producing popular reality TV shows. He served as the Chairman of MGM Worldwide Television Group, contributing to the company's resurgence in the entertainment industry. With a net worth of $500 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, Burnett's impact on the world of television is undeniable.

Producer Mark Burnett attends the People's Choice Awards 2016 press day | Mike Windle | Getty Images

Mark Burnett's primary sources of income come from his extensive career in television production. He is renowned for creating and producing hit reality TV shows such as "Survivor", "The Apprentice," and "Shark Tank" which have earned him numerous awards and nominations.

Mark Burnett's earnings and business ventures

Mark Burnett's journey to success was not a conventional one. After leaving the British Army, he initially worked as a nanny in Beverly Hills, leveraging his military background to ensure the safety of the children he cared for. This role provided a stable source of income. Later, Burnett transitioned into selling insurance and eventually founded his own marketing and advertising firm, where he achieved his first million dollars.

Mark Burnett attends the press room at the 4th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards | Michael Tran | Getty Images

His quest for adventure led him to the world of TV production, notably with the creation of "Eco-Challenge," an adventure competition. This marked the beginning of his career in the 90s. One of his most iconic productions is "Survivor," which revolutionized reality TV. "The Apprentice," another smash hit, introduced audiences to Donald Trump in a different light. These shows, along with numerous other successful projects, have contributed significantly to Mark Burnett's wealth.

Mark Burnett's real estate portfolio boasts stunning oceanfront properties in the luxurious enclave of Malibu, showcasing his penchant for exquisite living spaces. His first notable acquisition in 2004, a $4.5 million oceanfront home, set the stage for further investments, culminating in his purchase of a lavish 5-bedroom property for a staggering $25 million in 2005. With a keen eye for prime real estate, Burnett's holdings not only serve as valuable assets but also generate substantial rental income. In conjunction with his wife Roma Downey's equally impressive Malibu residence, which commands a jaw-dropping $100,000 per month during the summer and $60,000 per month off-season, the couple has established a lucrative foothold in the realm of high-end property rentals. Despite diversifying their real estate ventures, Burnett retains ownership of his original Malibu abode, leveraging its allure to command an additional $60,000 per month in summer rentals, a testament to his shrewd investment acumen in the realm of luxury real estate.

Mark Burnett's personal life includes a significant change in his marital status. He was first married to Dianne J. Burnett in 1992, with whom he had two children. However, they separated in 2002. In 2004, Mark began dating Roma Downey, a producer and actress from Northern Ireland, and they eventually got married in 2007.

Roma Downey and Mark Burnett attend the ceremony honoring Roma Downey with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin | Getty Images

Mark Burnett has received several prestigious awards and honors throughout his illustrious career in television production. Some of his notable awards include:

- Twelve Emmy Awards for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program for his work on "Survivor" and other reality TV shows.

- Various accolades for his contributions to the entertainment industry, including recognition for his role in revolutionizing the reality TV genre.

- Nominations and wins at the People's Choice Awards and other industry-specific award ceremonies for his outstanding contributions to television.

- Recognition for his leadership at MGM Worldwide Television Group, contributing to the company's success and expansion in the entertainment industry.

What is Mark Burnett's net worth?

Mark Burnett's net worth is $500 million.

What are Mark Burnett's hit shows?

Mark Burnett produced hit shows like "Survivor", "The Apprentice," and "Shark Tank".

How many Emmys has Mark Burnett won?

Mark Burnett has won 12 Emmy Awards.

