Kevin Harrington Will Always be the Original Shark of Shark Tank; Here's His Net Worth
|Name
|Kevin Harrington
|Net Worth
|$400 Million
|Sources of Income
|Entrepreneurship, Investments, TV Appearances
|Gender
|Male
|Date of Birth
|September 4, 1959
|Age
|63
|Nationality
|Australia
|Profession
|Entrepreneur, Investor, TV Personality (original Shark in SharkTank)
With a net worth of $400 million, entrepreneur Kevin Harrington's journey from launching infomercials to becoming a pivotal figure on the hit television show "Shark Tank" exemplifies his financial acumen, as per Celebrity Net Worth. In 1985, Harrington established Quantum International, marking the beginning of his journey into infomercials. He also served as the president of National Media and co-founded Omni-Reliant Holdings Inc. apart from his key role in ventures such as HSN Direct and Reliant International.
Harrington's claim to fame in the industry was the television show "Shark Tank," where he evaluates aspiring entrepreneurs' business ideas and offers funding in exchange for equity.
What are Kevin Harrington's sources of income?
Kevin Harrington's substantial net worth is primarily attributed to his entrepreneurial ventures, infomercial success and investments. His involvement in various companies, including TVGoods Inc., Quantum International and HSN Direct has added to his financial prosperity. Harrington's role on "Shark Tank" has also provided him with a substantial income through investments in promising startups.
Kevin Harrington's earnings and business ventures
Harrington founded Quantum International in 1985, setting the stage for his subsequent achievements, and holds leadership positions in HSN Direct International, Harrington Business Development and On TV. His leadership and innovative approach led to over 500 product launches, generating more than $4 billion from worldwide sales.
Kevin Harrington's social media following
Kevin Harrington's influential presence extends to social media platforms, where he engages with a broad audience.
|263,000
|70,800
|223,000
Harrington's personal life
Harrington is married to Crystal Harrington and is the father of Brian Harrington. Despite his busy schedule, he has managed to maintain a balance between his professional pursuits and his family life.
FAQs
How did Kevin Harrington amass his substantial net worth?
Kevin Harrington's net worth is the result of entrepreneurial ventures, infomercial successes, investments, and "Shark Tank" appearances.
Is Harrington still on "Shark Tank?"
No, Kevin Harrington left the show without any explanation back in 2011.
How did Kevin Harrington make his money?
After selling his interest in Quantum International, he formed a joint venture with the Home Shopping Network called HSN Direct.
