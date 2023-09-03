Name Kevin Harrington Net Worth $400 Million Sources of Income Entrepreneurship, Investments, TV Appearances Gender Male Date of Birth September 4, 1959 Age 63 Nationality Australia Profession Entrepreneur, Investor, TV Personality (original Shark in SharkTank)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Harrington (@realkevinharrington)

Also Read: Johnny Galecki Shot to Fame With 'The Big Bang Theory;' Here's His Journey and Net Worth

With a net worth of $400 million, entrepreneur Kevin Harrington's journey from launching infomercials to becoming a pivotal figure on the hit television show "Shark Tank" exemplifies his financial acumen, as per Celebrity Net Worth. In 1985, Harrington established Quantum International, marking the beginning of his journey into infomercials. He also served as the president of National Media and co-founded Omni-Reliant Holdings Inc. apart from his key role in ventures such as HSN Direct and Reliant International.

Kevin Harrington attends Celebrity Sports Agent | Getty Images | John Parra

Harrington's claim to fame in the industry was the television show "Shark Tank," where he evaluates aspiring entrepreneurs' business ideas and offers funding in exchange for equity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Harrington (@realkevinharrington)

Also Read: From Unexpected Fortunes to Historic Presidency: Barack Obama's Journey to a $70 million Net Worth



What are Kevin Harrington's sources of income?

Kevin Harrington's substantial net worth is primarily attributed to his entrepreneurial ventures, infomercial success and investments. His involvement in various companies, including TVGoods Inc., Quantum International and HSN Direct has added to his financial prosperity. Harrington's role on "Shark Tank" has also provided him with a substantial income through investments in promising startups.

Also Read: Known for Speed on Field, Here's How NFL Star Barry Sanders Sprinted to His $20 Million Net Worth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Harrington (@realkevinharrington)

Harrington founded Quantum International in 1985, setting the stage for his subsequent achievements, and holds leadership positions in HSN Direct International, Harrington Business Development and On TV. His leadership and innovative approach led to over 500 product launches, generating more than $4 billion from worldwide sales.

Kevin Harrington's influential presence extends to social media platforms, where he engages with a broad audience.

Harrington is married to Crystal Harrington and is the father of Brian Harrington. Despite his busy schedule, he has managed to maintain a balance between his professional pursuits and his family life.

How did Kevin Harrington amass his substantial net worth?

Kevin Harrington's net worth is the result of entrepreneurial ventures, infomercial successes, investments, and "Shark Tank" appearances.

Is Harrington still on "Shark Tank?"

No, Kevin Harrington left the show without any explanation back in 2011.

How did Kevin Harrington make his money?

After selling his interest in Quantum International, he formed a joint venture with the Home Shopping Network called HSN Direct.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Starting Young to Picking Diverse Roles, Kurt Russel's Path to a $100 Million Net Worth

Here's What 'Black Panther' Chadwick Boseman's Net Worth Was When His Sudden Death Shocked Fans