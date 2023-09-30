Julie Bowen Became One of TV's Highest-Paid Actresses Despite Heart Condition; Here's Her Net Worth
Versatile American actress, director, and producer best known for her roles in popular shows including "Modern Family," "Ed," and "Happy Gilmore," Julie Bowen monetized her fame for an $18 million net worth, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Her career first started taking shape in college theater, before she moved to New York and enrolled at the Actors Studio. Bowen landed her breakout role in "Happy Gilmore" in 1996, and parts in "Boston Legal" and "ER" also came her way, before she finally got "Modern Family." Over the years, she has also lent her voice to characters in Disney's animated shows as well as TV series such as "Family Guy".
What are Julie Bowen's sources of income?
Acting has primarily accounted for most of Julie Bowen's income for more than three decades, as she portrayed various characters in TV series and films. But she has also ventured into direction and production, to diversify her sources of income. In addition to her revenue from showbiz, Bowen also generates cash from a cosmetics business she recently launched.
Julie Bowen's salary
One of Julie Bowen's notable income streams came from her role as Claire Dunphy in the hit TV series "Modern Family." From 2018 onwards, she earned a remarkable $500,000 per episode from her previous $190,000 between 2014-2018, making her one of the highest-paid actresses on television.
Other business ventures
While Bowen is primarily recognized for her work in the entertainment industry, she forayed into entrepreneurship by launching a skincare brand for teenage boys called JB Skrub in 2023. Inspired by her sons, she partnered with former Conde Nast Director Jill Biren on the venture.
One of the highlights of my career has been working alongside the legendary Ed O’Neill...#modernfamily all new tonight! pic.twitter.com/5SgESCouRv— Julie Bowen (@itsJulieBowen) February 19, 2020
Real estate holdings
Bowen invested in real estate in 2017 by purchasing a 3,212-square-foot Hollywood Hills gem for $3.1 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Julie's property portfolio also includes a Studio City home acquired for $1.87 million in 2004 and sold for $2.1 million in 2009. In 2007, she bought another Studio City property for $2.75 million.
Personal life
Bowen was married to real estate investor and software developer Scott Phillips, with whom she has three children. However, the couple divorced in September 2018, resulting in a significant financial settlement. Bowen has also faced health challenges, as she has had a pacemaker since her early twenties due to a heart condition called bradycardia. Despite these hurdles, she continues to thrive in her career and support charitable causes.
Awards and recognitions
Emmy Awards
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - 2011 (Modern Family)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - 2012 (Modern Family)
Critics Choice Television Award
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - 2012 (Modern Family)
Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series - 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 (Modern Family)
She has also received six Primetime Emmy Award nominations, primarily for her role in "Modern Family." Bowen has also been nominated for other prominent awards, including the American Comedy Awards, Online Film & Television Association Awards, Satellite Awards, TV Guide Awards, and Women's Image Network Awards.
FAQs
What is Julie Bowen's net worth?
Julie Bowen's net worth is estimated at $18 million.
Are Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara friends?
Yes, the actresses and co-stars are good friends in real life.
Did Julie Bowen date David Spade?
Yes, Bowen did date him for a year.
