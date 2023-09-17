Name Evander Holyfield Net Worth $1 Million Sources of Income Professional boxing, acting, and endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth October 19, 1962 Age 60 years old Nationality American Profession Professional boxer, Actor

Evander Holyfield, a retired American professional boxer known for some of the most legendary and controversial bouts in the history of the sport, managed to bag a $1 million net worth.

Evander Holyfield enters the ring prior to the fight against Vitor Belfort | Getty images | Douglas P. DeFelice

Despite facing financial challenges, he earned $230 million during his 26-year career, as per CelebrityNetWorth. Apart from endorsing brands such as Diet Coke, Holyfield also launched his own line of cooking products and was featured in a Sega game titled "Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Boxing."

Holyfield began as a light heavyweight, winning a bronze medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics before transitioning to the cruiserweight division. Holyfield's impressive journey saw him capture titles in multiple weight classes, including Lineal, IBF, and WBC cruiserweight titles. In 1990, he made his mark in the heavyweight division by defeating Buster Douglas for multiple heavyweight titles, becoming a four-time World Heavyweight Champion.

Evander Holyfield's primary source of income throughout his career was professional boxing, as he competed in varying weight divisions, including Heavyweight, Cruiserweight, and Light-Heavyweight. His numerous victories over notable fighters, endorsements, and fight earnings contributed significantly to his income.

Vitor Belfort squares off against Evander Holyfield | Getty Images | Douglas P. DeFelice

He boasts of victories over legendary fighters like George Foreman, Larry Holmes, Riddick Bowe, Mike Tyson (twice), and many others.

Despite a controversial disqualification in a 1997 match against Mike Tyson, Holyfield continued to excel in the ring. Post-retirement, he remained active in the entertainment industry and founded Real Deal Records.

Holyfield's notable asset was his 109-room Atlanta mansion, which was eventually lost to foreclosure. The mansion was 54,000 square feet and cost over $1 million annually to maintain. After foreclosure, it was sold at a public auction for $7.5 million.

Social Media Following

Instagram 575,000 followers Twitter 292,900 followers Facebook 1 Million followers

Evander Holyfield has been married multiple times and has 11 children from his relationships. In the entertainment industry, he made cameo appearances in TV shows like "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and movies like "Summer of Sam," "Necessary Roughness," and "Blood Salvage." He also participated in reality shows such as "Dancing with the Stars" and "Celebrity Big Brother." Despite his enormous earnings during his boxing career, Holyfield faced severe financial challenges. Many of his prized possessions, including his Olympic bronze medal, were sold at auction to cover debts and obligations. These financial issues resulted in his current net worth of $1 million, a fraction of his career earnings.

One of Holyfield's most significant achievements was being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2017. He is also ranked at No. 9 in BoxRec's list of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers of all time.

What is Evander Holyfield's current net worth?

Evander Holyfield's net worth is approximately $1 million.

Why did Mike Tyson lose to Holyfield?

Tyson was disqualified after multiple attempts to bite Holyfield during a fight.

Who defeated Holyfield in boxing?

Holyfield was eventually defeated by Riddick Bowe.

