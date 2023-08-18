Name Demi Moore Net Worth $200 Million Salary $20 Million + Gender Female DOB November 11, 1962 Age 60 Years Nationality American Profession Actress

Demi Moore has been vacationing in Greece since the beginning of August and has shared several postcards from her vacation with her online friends. Her next stop seems to be Kefalonia, per Greek City Times. As she continues to bask in the Mediterranean country sun, here's a look at her net worth, assets, sources of income, and more.

Demi Moore, a renowned American actress and producer, boasts a net worth of $200 million, establishing herself as a leading Hollywood figure since the early 1990s, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Apart from substantial earnings from acting, Moore got $90 million in cash and real estate as part of her divorce settlement with Bruce Willis.

Moore became the highest-paid actress in film history during the mid-1990s, marked by her $12.5 million payday for the movie "Striptease," equivalent to around $20 million today. This record has been repeatedly surpassed in subsequent years. In 1997, she secured $11 million for her role in "G.I. Jane."

Noteworthy earnings include $3 million for "A Few Good Men," $5 million for "Indecent Proposal," $6 million for "Disclosure" and $7 million for both "The Scarlet Letter" and "The Juror." At her peak, Moore's base salaries totaled around $60 million, which is approximately $100 million today. Moore has also reaped millions as a film producer, notably for all three parts of the "Austin Powers" franchise.

In September 2019, HarperCollins released Demi Moore's memoir "Inside Out," which claimed the top spot on both The New York Times best-sellers lists for Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction as well as Hardcover Nonfiction.

In 1990, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore acquired a 7,000-square-foot penthouse in the renowned San Remo building in Central Park, New York City, for $7 million. Shortly after, they bought a two-bedroom apartment in the same building. Following their divorce, Moore gained ownership of this apartment. In 2015, she listed the property for an astounding $75 million, ultimately selling it in 2017 for $45 million.

Moore owns multiple residences in Hailey, Idaho and a lavish Beverly Hills mansion that she purchased in 2003 for $3.15 million.

2023 $200 Million 2022 $190 Million 2021 $180 Million 2020 $165 Million 2019 $155 Million

Demi Gene Guynes was born on November 11, 1962, in Roswell, New Mexico. After marrying Freddy Moore, she adopted his surname and became Demi Moore. Her biological father, Charles Harmon Sr. married her mother when she was three months old, making Dan Guynes her recognized father.

Moore has been married three times. She married musician Freddy Moore in 1980. After their 1985 divorce, she was engaged to actor Emilio Estevez and although they planned a December 1986 wedding, the engagement was eventually called off. She then married actor Bruce Willis in 1987, and they were together until their divorce in 2000. Moore's third marriage was to actor Ashton Kutcher in 2005 and they divorced in 2013.

Demi Moore has received 25 award nominations for roles across American film and television, winning 6 of them which include the following:

1. Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie (1997) for "If These Walls Could Talk"

2. Saturn Award for Best Actress (1991) for "Ghost"

3. Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture (2007) for "Bobby"

4. Robert Altman Award at the Independent Spirit Awards (2011) for "Margin Call"

FAQs

How old is Demi Moore?

Demi Moore is 60 years old.

How much does Demi Moore make annually?

Demi Moore earns around $20 million per year.

What is the height of Demi Moore?

Demi Moore is 1.65m. (5’ 5”) tall.

