Dakota Fanning and Kristen Stewart at the premiere of "The Runaways" | Getty Images | Alberto E. Rodriguez

Actress and model Dakota Fanning's career began at a very young age with television commercials and quickly transitioned into television series and film roles. Her versatility as an actress allowed her to take on various genres and project types. She has established herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry with a net worth of $12 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Dakota Fanning's salary has varied over the years. As a child actress, she earned a substantial income for her roles in movies like "I Am Sam" and "Man on Fire." As she transitioned into adult roles, her salary continued to grow, especially with her involvement in major franchises like "Twilight."

Fanning pursued modeling and continued her education at New York University's Gallatin School, majoring in Women's Studies with a Film and Culture focus. Dakota also made astute real estate investments, purchasing a San Fernando Valley property for $2.3 million in 2017 and a $2.95 million property in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles two years later, HotNewHipHop reports.

Dakota Fanning's career is marked by notable achievements and a diverse filmography. She gained early recognition with her role in "I Am Sam" alongside Sean Penn. Her talent was evident, and she continued to impress audiences and critics with roles in films like "War of the Worlds" and "Charlotte's Web." She has worked in the voice acting industry, lending her voice to projects like "Coraline" and "Family Guy." Her career highlights also include appearances in "Twilight," "The Runaways," and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Dakota Fanning's real estate investments include a property in San Fernando Valley, purchased in collaboration with her sister Elle. The 4,500-square-foot house situated in Valley Village was acquired for $2.3 million. She also acquired her own property in the Toluca Lake area of Los Angeles for $2.95 million.



Personal life

Dakota Fanning's personal life has been relatively private. Her elder sister Elle Fanning is also an actress. Despite her early fame as a child actress, she had a typical high school experience in Studio City, California, where she was active in cheerleading and elected homecoming queen twice. After graduating in 2011, she attended New York University's Gallatin School, majoring in women's studies with a focus on women's portrayal in film and culture.

Dakota Fanning has received critical acclaim for her acting abilities throughout her career. While she has not received major awards like Oscars or Golden Globes, her performances have earned her nominations and recognition from various film festivals and critics' circles like:

Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards (2002): Best Young Performer - "I Am Sam" - Won

Young Artist Awards (2003): Best Performance in a TV Movie, Mini-Series, or Special – Leading Young Actress - "Taken" - Won

MTV Movie Awards: Best Frightened Performance - "Hide and Seek" win and Best Kiss (shared with Kristen Stewart) - "The Runaways" nomination

Saturn Awards (2006): Best Performance by a Younger Actor - "War of the Worlds" - Won

Screen Actors Guild Awards: Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role - "I Am Sam" and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" - Nominated

Joel Gretsch, Catherine Dent and Dakota Fanning of "Taken" | Getty Images | Jeffrey Mayer

What is Dakota Fanning's net worth?

Dakota Fanning's net worth is estimated to be $12 million.

What happened to the actress Dakota Fanning?

Fanning is currently starring in TNT's period drama “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness.”

How old was Dakota Fanning in "Twilight?"

Fanning was 15 years old in "Twilight."

