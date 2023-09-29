Name Cornelius Crane Chase Net Worth $50 Million Sources of Income Acting, Writing, Comedy, Television hosting, Endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth October 8, 1943 Age 79 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Screenwriter, Comedian, Television producer

Chevy Chase, born Cornelius Crane Chase on October 8, 1943, in New York City, USA, is a renowned American writer, comedian, and actor. With a net worth of $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, Chase is known for his iconic roles in the "National Lampoon's Vacation" film series and his portrayal of Pierce Hawthorne on the NBC comedy series "Community" (2009 – 2014).

Comedian Chevy Chase performs onstage | Getty Images | Ron Eisenberg

Chevy Chase's income primarily stems from his diverse career in the entertainment industry. He has been involved in acting, writing, and comedy, which have been lucrative sources of earnings for him over the years. His television hosting gigs and endorsement deals have also contributed significantly to his net worth.

Earnings and career of Chevy Chase

Chevy Chase's earnings during the late 1980s and early 1990s were truly remarkable in the entertainment industry. At the pinnacle of his career, he commanded a staggering $7 million per movie, a figure that, when adjusted for inflation, would be equivalent to earning an impressive $15 million per film today. Notable highlights of his earnings include a substantial $7 million paycheck for iconic roles in movies like "Fletch" and its sequel, "Fletch Lives." In 1989, he earned a handsome $6 million for his memorable performance in "Christmas Vacation," which, in today's dollars, amounts to approximately $12.5 million.

Further showcasing his earning power, he secured another $6 million for the 1992 film "Memoirs of an Invisible Man." Chase's consistent ability to negotiate lucrative contracts also saw him receive $4 million for films such as "Cops and Robbersons" and "Vegas Vacation," as well as $2 million for "Man of the House." These substantial earnings underscore his status as one of the industry's top-tier actors during that era.

Chevy Chase and his wife Jayni owned a stunning 5-acre property in LA's Pacific Palisades from 1990 to 2005. They invested $1.2 million in upgrades but struggled to sell it, listing it for $3 million in 1994. It wasn't until 2005 that they managed to find a buyer, though the sale price remains undisclosed. Nowadays, they call upstate New York their home.

In his personal life, Chevy Chase has experienced multiple marriages and family life. He was married three times, with his current wife being Jayni Luke, with whom he has three daughters. Chase also has a son named Bryan Perkins from a previous relationship. Additionally, Chase faced personal challenges, including struggles with addiction, leading to his admission to the Betty Ford Clinic in 1986 for prescription painkiller addiction and later seeking treatment for alcoholism in 2016.

Primetime Emmy Awards

- Outstanding Writing in a Comedy – Variety or Music Series for "Saturday Night Live" (1976)

- Outstanding Writing in a Comedy – Variety or Music Special for "The Paul Simon Special" (1978) Golden Palm Star

- Awarded a Golden Palm Star on the Walk of Stars in Palm Springs, California, in 1998. Additionally, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1993 and a Golden Palm Star on the Walk of Stars in Palm Springs, California, in 1998. He was also honored by Hasty Pudding as the Man of the Year in 1993 and received The Harvard Lampoon's Lifetime Achievement Award in 1996.

