 Cameron Diaz: The Star Who Made Millions With Versatile Acting and Smart Investments

Cameron Diaz, the California-born model-turned-actress, has not only dazzled audiences on the silver screen, but has also secured a place among the richest artists in the industry. From her early days as a model to her meteoric rise as an A-lister, Diaz's left a trail of iconic films, which propelled her into the league of the highest-grossing US actresses, with total box office ticket sales surpassing $7 billion. She shattered the glass ceiling by becoming one of the first women to command a salary exceeding $20 million for a role.

Diaz has accumulated a staggering net worth of $140 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, since her debut in 1994 with a breakout role in "The Mask," alongside Jim Carrey. Since then, she has consistently maintained her A-list status, amassing substantial wealth from acting paychecks alone.

Cameron Diaz started on her acting journey with a role in "The Mask," despite having no prior acting experience. The film's monumental success, grossing over $340 million globally, catapulted her towards instant stardom.

Diaz's filmography boasts iconic titles such as "There's Something About Mary," which grossed an impressive $369 million and earned her a Golden Globe nomination. She further showcased her acting chops in critically acclaimed works such as "Being John Malkovich." Exploring action with "Charlie's Angels" and lending her voice to Princess Fiona in the "Shrek" series bolstered her financial and professional standing.

Beyond the silver screen, Diaz's financial acumen is evident in her real estate endeavors. She has made strategic property investments, including a $9.5 million Beverly Hills compound in 2010. A loft in Greenwich Village, which Diaz later sold for $4 million, marked her presence in New York. Apart from a $9.5 million condo in Chelsea, Diaz and husband Benji Madden splurged on a lavish Beverly Hills mansion, complete with seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms in 2020. The couple also acquired an opulent 11,000-square-foot Montecito mansion in 2022.

Diaz is married to Good Charlotte founder Benji Madden since 2015, with whom she welcomed a daughter in 2019 via surrogacy. Her philanthropic efforts and advocacy work demonstrate her commitment to positive change beyond the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, per AmoMama.

Forbes reports that Diaz and entrepreneur Katherine Power found common ground in their love for wine and a shared frustration over the lack of transparency on wine labels due to existing TTB regulations. This frustration birthed Avaline wines, a revolutionary brand that not only champions 100% organic farming but also defies industry norms by detailing ingredients and nutritional facts on labels. In a mere 2.5 years since its launch in July 2020, Avaline has garnered a remarkable $20 million in sales revenue.

Rising as the second-largest organic wine brand in US retail and dominating the organic ultra-premium price segment ($14-$19.99), Avaline has grown from an initial 25,000 cases to almost 150,000 cases sold annually, boasting an impressive 97% surge in retail sales revenue YoY, as confirmed by Avaline President Jen Purcell.

After a hiatus from acting starting in 2014, Diaz's announcement of a comeback in 2022 for the Netflix action-comedy "Back in Action" sparked excitement among her fans.

