Buster Douglas, a retired American boxer and former world heavyweight champion, achieved legendary status in the world of boxing for his historic upset against the undefeated Mike Tyson on February 11, 1990, in Tokyo, Japan. With a net worth of $15 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), Douglas etched his name in sports history as the underdog who triumphed against overwhelming odds. His victory over Tyson, who was considered the best and most feared heavyweight champion at the time, marked a momentous occasion in the sport with the Mirage casino in Las Vegas listing Douglas as a staggering 42 to 1 underdog. Despite holding the title for eight months and two weeks, Douglas faced a formidable challenge in his only title defense, ultimately succumbing to Evander Holyfield's knockout in the third round on October 25, 1990.

Heavyweight boxing champion James "Buster Douglas" from the United States punches the speed ball | Ken Levine | Getty Images

Buster Douglas' primary source of income came from his successful boxing career. Notably, his victory over Mike Tyson earned him significant earnings with a reported purse of $3 million for defeating Tyson and $24.1 million for the subsequent fight against Evander Holyfield. Apart from boxing, Douglas explored other avenues such as media appearances, including a guest role on the television series "Street Justice" and a feature film debut in "Pluto's Plight."

Heavyweight Champion Buster Douglas (left) and Tony LaRosa trade punches | Al Bello | Getty Images

Buster Douglas' career highlights

Buster Douglas' boxing career is a captivating narrative of triumphs and challenges that left an enduring impact on the sport. After a solid start in 1981, including a remarkable majority decision against Randall "Tex" Cobb, Douglas faced setbacks but rebounded in the late '80s with a new team, securing victories over notable opponents. However, his defining moment came in 1990 when, against all odds, he dominated Mike Tyson, becoming the undisputed world heavyweight champion. Although he declined a Tyson rematch, his subsequent bout against Evander Holyfield and subsequent retirement marked the end of a storied career. Beyond boxing, Douglas ventured into media with appearances on TV and film.

James "Buster" Douglas makes an appearance on stage before the Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury weigh-in | Harry How | Getty Images

Buster Douglas' earnings and ventures

Douglas' journey began with the earth-shattering upset over Mike Tyson, earning him approximately $3 million for the victory. However, it was his clash with Evander Holyfield that set a new standard with Buster commanding a staggering $24.1 million purse, a record-breaking amount at the time. Adjusting for inflation, this sum translates to an impressive $43.5 million in today's dollars. Holyfield, his formidable opponent in that bout, earned $8 million. Collectively, between these two iconic fights, Buster Douglas amassed a staggering $27.1 million, equivalent to a formidable $56 million in today's financial landscape. He focused primarily on his boxing career and sporadic media appearances rather than extensive business ventures.

James (Buster) Douglas is weighed prior to his fight against Evander Holyfield. | Holly Stein | Allsport | Getty Images

Buster Douglas' personal life includes his early introduction to boxing through his father, professional boxer William "Dynamite" Douglas. He achieved success in high school sports, leading his basketball team to a state championship. Douglas' boxing career faced challenges and controversies including a split with his trainer father and a subsequent change in his training team. He married Bertha Douglas in 1986 with whom he had two children but the marriage ended in divorce in 1990.

What is Buster Douglas' net worth?

Buster Douglas has a net worth of $15 million as of November 2023.

How did Mike Tyson lose to Buster Douglas?

Tyson lost by knockout to the 42:1 underdog Douglas.

Who did Buster Douglas fight after Tyson?

Douglas lost his first title defense a little over eight months after his fight with Tyson in a third-round knockout to Evander Holyfield.

