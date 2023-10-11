Name Brooke Lisa Burke Net Worth $30 Million Sources of Income Modeling, dancing, business ventures Gender Female Date of Birth September 8, 1971 Age 52 years old Nationality American Profession Model, Dancer, Actor, Broadcaster

American actress and model known for reality TV shows such as "Dancing With the Stars" and "Hidden Heroes," Brooke Burke has earned a $30 million net worth through hosting and entrepreneurship. Apart from her stint on TV, Burke is also an author, fitness guru, and pod-caster, who has survived cancer. A mother herself, she has also launched products for pregnant women to boost their physical and psychological well-being.

Brooke Burke teaching an exclusive pelvic fitness class, sponsored by Poise brand | Getty Images | Mike Coppola

Having initially gained fame as a model on the pages of magazines like Playboy, Maxim, FHM, and Stuff, Burke has been able to generate a significant income from hosting TV shows, recording fitness DVDs, and as an author. She has been selling popular belly wraps for pregnant women and has also launched an app through which she guides users on their fitness journey.

Brooke Burke during Glamourcon 33 at The Radisson Hotel | Getty Images | Albert L. Ortega

Burke founded "Baboosh Baby," a company offering wraps for pregnant women, tapping into the maternal market, and also launched a website called ModernMom.com. She authored the book "The Naked Mom: A Modern Mom's Fearless Revelations, Savvy Advice, and Soulful Reflections," which further showcased her versatility.

Thirty Minute Mentors with Adam Mendler is now live: https://t.co/VlNHliHpHD pic.twitter.com/24VCr8tyVo — Brooke Burke (@brookeburke) December 3, 2021

Her transition to television hosting was a pivotal moment, where she hosted popular shows like "Wild On" and "Rock Star," reaching millions of viewers worldwide. One of her most significant career achievements was winning "Dancing with the Stars" as a contestant in 2008 and later co-hosting the show.

One of Burke's notable properties is located in Malibu's prestigious Serra Retreat neighborhood. Initially purchased by her former husband David Charvet in 1998, the property spans 1.75 acres and includes several parcels of land. While the couple divorced, they continued to co-own this valuable real estate asset, often renting it out for as much as $75,000 per month, including to high-profile tenants like Kylie Jenner. In February 2020, there were rumors that Prince Harry and Princess Meghan were interested in renting the property, emphasizing its substantial worth, estimated to be at least $20 million.

She was previously married to David Charvet, a well-known actor. The couple, who began dating in 2005 also had children. However, they announced their separation in 2018, and their divorce was finalized in March 2020. Despite the divorce, they maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship. In 2012, Brooke Burke faced a health challenge when she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. She underwent surgery and successfully overcame the disease.

Brooke Burke and David Charvet | Getty Images | Barry King

What is Brooke Burke's net worth?

Brooke Burke's net worth is estimated to be $30 million as of October 2023.

How many times has Brooke Burke been married?

She has been married thrice.

How did Brooke Burke become famous?

Brooke Burke gained fame through her career as a model, hosting television shows like "Wild On" and "Dancing with the Stars," and her entrepreneurial endeavors.

