Brandon Davis, an American oil empire heir, is renowned for his association with the Davis business dynasty, and has a net worth of $50 million. Beyond his family reputation, Davis has also earned a name in showbiz and the art world through acting and art curation. Davis has also been in the limelight for his extravagant lifestyle, high-profile relationships, and occasional controversies.

Brandon Davis | Gregg DeGuire | Getty Imaes

As the grandson of billionaire industrialist Marvin Davis, who made a fortune in the oil industry, Brandon Davis' inheritance forms a significant portion of his wealth. Davis had a brief stint in acting with TV shows such as "Even Stevens" and "First Monday" and the comedy film "Who's Your Daddy?" In 2016, Davis ventured into art curation, hosting a show featuring works by Mexican artist Bosco Sodi.

Brandon Davis, known for his brief but notable forays into showbiz, made his acting debut in 2001 with a recurring role as Bobby Deaver on the Disney Channel's comedy series "Even Stevens." His character, the middle-school boyfriend of Ren Stevens, portrayed by Christy Carlson Romano, appeared in seven episodes. He further extended his acting portfolio with a role in the short-lived CBS legal drama series "First Monday" in 2002, where he played the son of Joe Mantegna's character, Justice Joseph Novelli, revolving around the United States Supreme Court. That same year, Davis starred in Andy Fickman's comedy film "Who's Your Daddy?" as a nerdy high school senior discovering his inheritance of his late parents' substantial pornography empire. Later in 2016, after a prolonged hiatus from the limelight, Davis resurfaced in the art world, hosting an art show in Beverly Hills called "Malpais."

Davis has been known for his high-profile relationships, with the likes of actress Mischa Barton and, more recently, Ashley Benson. On July 2023, the 33-year-old former Pretty Little Liars' star Benson, revealed on her Instagram story that she is set to marry Davis. His friendship with socialite and heiress Paris Hilton has also been in the spotlight over the years. Despite his connections to the entertainment world, he has also faced controversies, including a publicized feud with Lindsay Lohan in the past.

Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat | Allen Berezovsky | Getty Images

Controversies and legal issues

To begin with, Brandon Davis and Lindsay Lohan were involved in a public feud in 2006, triggered by Davis's derogatory comments about Lohan, which drew significant media attention at the time. In 2014, Brandon Davis and his siblings, Jason and Alexander, were embroiled in legal turmoil stemming from alleged "fraudulent" money transfers orchestrated by their mother, Nancy Davis, before her bankruptcy filing. These transactions, detailed in court documents, included substantial sums: $116,000 to Alexander for a so-called "marketing reimbursement," $30,000 to Brandon, and $135,000 to Jason. The lawsuit contended that these transfers were made with minimal or no valid consideration and were likely aimed at delaying or defrauding Nancy's creditors, thus rendering them recoverable under the Bankruptcy Code, PageSix reported.

Brandon Davis and Nancy Davis attend the Race To Erase MS fundraiser | Michael Caulfield | Getty Images

Brandon Davis himself faced significant legal ramifications, particularly in 2015 when he was charged with drunk driving following a severe car crash. Reports indicated that at the time of the accident, Davis had a blood alcohol level nearly double the legal limit, leading to his arrest at the hospital where he was receiving treatment. Given his prior run-ins with the law, including a guilty plea for cocaine possession in 2011, the potential consequences for the drunk driving charge could have resulted in a maximum of six months imprisonment. In the midst of these legal troubles, it was reported that Davis owed a substantial debt of $300,000 to prominent Las Vegas mogul Steve Wynn. Despite this financial obligation, Davis was allegedly spotted indulging in lavish parties in Cannes, raising questions about his financial management and spending habits.

What is Brandon Davis' net worth?

Brandon Davis has an estimated net worth of $50 million, most of which is inherited.

Who is Brandon Davis?

Brandon Davis is the grandson of the late oil mogul Marvin H. Davis.

How long have Brandon Davis & Ashley Benson been together?

He first made headlines with Ashley Benson in January 2023 when they attended a basketball game together.

