Name Andrés Arturo García Menéndez Net Worth $20 Million Sources of Income Acting, production, direction Gender Male Date of Birth Apr 12, 1956 Age 67 years old Nationality American Profession Actor, director, producer

Known for his appearances in classic crime dramas such as "The Godfather III" and "The Untouchables", versatile Cuban-American actor, producer, and director Andy Garcia has amassed a $20 million net worth, per Celebrity Net Worth. The son of Cuban immigrants, Garcia learned acting under legendary drama teacher Jay W. Jensen in Miami, and got his first break as a gang member on the TV show "Hill Street Blues." His role as a drug lord in a movie got him the part in memorable crime drama "The Untouchables," which was followed by a role in "The Godfather" franchise. But Garcia's career wasn't confined to crime and noir films, he also won accolades for his role in the romantic drama "When a Man Loves a Woman," with Meg Ryan.

Andy Garcia poses with the Leopard Club Award 2015 | Getty Images | Vittorio Zunino Celotto

What are Andy Garcia's sources of income?

Garcia's primary sources of income have been his roles in films and his work behind the camera. He has earned a substantial income from acting, producing, and directing various projects over the years.

While Garcia is primarily known for his work in the film industry, he has also ventured into production. Notably, he produced the HBO film "For Love or Country: The Story of Arturo Sandoval," a project that earned him a Primetime Emmy Award.

In 2001, he joined the ensemble cast of "Ocean's Eleven," a blockbuster hit that grossed $450 million worldwide. After a brief hiatus, Garcia made a triumphant return in the late 2010s, with roles in hits like "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" and "The Mule."

His upcoming directorial venture, a film about Ernest Hemingway, signifies his enduring appeal.

In addition to his net worth, Andy Garcia purchased a 6700-square-foot home from Henry Winkler for $2.26 million in 1993. Garcia also owns a $4-million "dream house" in Key Biscayne, Florida. The 9,084-square-foot home features Cuban styling influences and was initially purchased in 1991. However, Hurricane Andrew completely destroyed the property one year later, and it had to be rebuilt.

Instagram 226,000 Followers

Garcia has been married to his wife Marivi since 1982, and the couple has four children. He is known for his outspoken criticism of the Cuban communist regime, citing it as totalitarian and highlighting the atrocities committed under its rule.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Garcia (@andygarcia)

Throughout his career, Garcia has received critical acclaim and recognition for his acting talent. He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "The Godfather Part III." He also earned a Golden Globe Award nomination for the same performance. He received a Primetime Emmy Award for his work on "For Love or Country: The Story of Arturo Sandoval."

What is Andy Garcia's net worth?

Andy Garcia's net worth is estimated to be $20 million.

What is Andy García's best movie?

The Untouchables (1987) remains his best so far.

Is Andy García still married to his wife?

Yes, they have been married for over 40 years.