Name Amber Laura Heard Net Worth $500,000 Sources of Income Acting, modeling, and endorsements Gender Female Date of Birth April 22, 1986 Age 37 years old Nationality American Profession Actor, model

The American actress and model gained recognition for her acting talent as well as her activism, particularly in advocating for LGBTQ rights. But her net worth dropped to approximately $500,000 after taking a hit due to a defamation suit filed against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard's earnings over the years came from films, TV shows, and endorsements, but her finances have been severely dented by controversial legal battles, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Heard gained attention for her appearances in successful films such as "The Ru Diary" with Depp and "Aquaman." In addition to acting, she has also generated her income from endorsement deals.

Salary and other ventures

Heard's earnings have fluctuated over the years, and it was revealed during the trial that she earned approximately $10 million in total pre-tax income between 2013 and 2019. Most of her earnings were during the year 2019 when she made $3 million, receiving $1 million for her role in the first "Aquaman" movie, and $2 million for the sequel, which was contractually guaranteed to her. She also had the potential to earn more from the series if additional sequels were made.

Apart from films, Heard earned $200,000 per episode for her role in the TV series "The Stand," and signed a two-year contract with L'Oreal worth $1.62 million.

With her earnings from acting and endorsements, Heard purchased a home in Yucca Valley, California, for which she paid $570,000 in 2019. But amidst legal trouble, she sold the property in July 2022 for $1.05 million.

Net Worth in 2021 $12 million Net Worth in 2022 -$3 Million Net Worth in 2023 $500 Thousand

Amber Heard seemingly deleted her Twitter account, as the lawsuit with her ex Depp triggered a social media storm, but retained a substantial Instagram following.

Instagram 5.2 million follower

Amber Heard was born on April 22, 1986, in Austin, Texas, and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting and modeling. Before her marriage and subsequent divorce from Johnny Depp, Heard was dating photographer Tasya Van Ree. After her divorce, she briefly dated Elon Musk just before her personal life was subjected to media scrutiny.

Johnny Depp goes 3 for 3 on libel claims. The last one was for the statement, "I had the rare vantage point of seeing...how institutions protect men accused of abuse." — Eriq Gardner ✍️ (@eriqgardner) June 1, 2022

Amber Heard's financial situation has been affected by a highly publicized legal dispute with Johnny Depp. In 2022, a Virginia jury found her guilty of defamation against Depp, ordering her to pay him $15 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in partial liabilities, while her legal costs were largely covered by an insurance policy. A new Netflix documentary, "Depp v. Heard," which premiered on August 16, offers a close look at the trial, reports WomensHealth.

What are Amber Heard's notable roles?

Amber Heard is known for her roles in movies like "Aquaman," "The Rum Diary," and "Never Back Down."

What is Amber Heard's involvement in activism?

Amber Heard is an advocate for LGBTQ rights and has been vocal about various social issues.

What were Amber Heard's earnings from her movie roles?

Amber Heard earned substantial income from her roles, with her highest-earning year being around $3 million in 2019.

