Internet shocked by what $100 of groceries looks like in Alaska

"Wow spending $109 at Albertsons just for a couple of basics is brutal"

While inflation is leveling off, food prices remain high deepening the cost of living crisis in America. As per a HelpAdvisor study, the average American family spends about $331.94 at the grocery store per week. However, that number varies significantly from state to state. This was exemplified by a viral post from Reddit that showed how little $100 can get in groceries in a non-contiguous state like Alaska.

For those who have always been fascinated by living far alone and away from city life, Reddit user _Sockeye shared an eye-opening fact to consider.

In their post, the user shared the image of what $109 dollars got them in groceries in Naknek, Alaska. In the photo, it can be seen that the user managed to get only two cans of chicken broth, two cans of chipotle peppers, two cans of pinto beans, a bottle of avocado oil, a dozen eggs, two cans of Minestrone, restaurant-style salsa, one pound bag of turkey breast, two packets of instant noodles, and a batch of Gatorade Instant Powder Mix.

The post stunned fellow Redditors, as many tried to empathize with the user. "I knew shipping everything to Alaska was expensive but wow spending $109 at Albertsons just for a couple of basics is brutal. What kind of work is up in your area to offset the cost of living?" wrote user u/SteelFlexInc.

Meanwhile, others calculated how much the same items would cost in their resident states. "In Washington State, that's $46.76 according to my store app," suggested user u/moesickle.

Back in 2021, a similar TikTok video went viral for sharing the cost of groceries in Alaska. Creator Emily (@emilyinalaska_) shared a series of videos showing how much different items cost in one of the shops located in a rural part of Alaska.

Emily showed cartons of milk kept on the shelf with a price tag of $18. Furthermore, she shows cheese costs nearly $25 and a bag of Turkey breasts costs over $10. These were the prices back in 2021 when inflation was nearing a record high.

In a follow-up video, Emily showed off prices of more items like strawberries that went for $5.99. Furthermore, she showed apples that cost between $.99 and $3.29, ground beef that went for about $8.49 per pound, and chicken breasts that cost about $6.99 per pound.

Emily did mention that Alaska’s grocery prices are high as shipping things in the state is difficult, especially in the rural areas.

As per The Shelby Report, the state faces a unique set of logistical challenges, which are compounded by a relatively small and dispersed population. Thus, the smaller stores, who already have lesser purchasing power are forced to higher transportation costs which bump up the prices of items.