Rhode Island Lawmakers Introduce the Tenants’ Bill of Rights; Here Are The Provisions of the Bill

In response to the pressing housing crisis affecting Rhode Island, lawmakers are advocating for a comprehensive set of tenant protections known as the Tenants' Bill of Rights. Spearheaded by Rep. Cherie Cruz of Pawtucket and Sen. Tiara Mack of Providence, the proposed legislation aims to address various issues faced by renters in the state, per AOL.

The need for stronger tenant protections arises from a pattern observed by Cruz who serves as a tenant organizer for Reclaim Rhode Island. She noted instances where investors purchase dilapidated rental properties, subsequently raising rents and resorting to systematic evictions when tenants request repairs. With renters comprising 38% of households in Rhode Island, Cruz and other progressive lawmakers emphasize the urgency of establishing robust safeguards for tenants.

According to Cruz and Mack (renters themselves), while increasing housing production is crucial, it does not address the immediate needs of tenants grappling with the current housing crisis. As such, they advocate for legislative measures to protect renters' rights and ensure access to safe and habitable housing. The proposed Tenants' Bill of Rights encompasses several key provisions aimed at empowering renters and rebalancing the landlord-tenant dynamic. These provisions include:

Under H7957, sponsored by Cruz, individuals confronting eviction would secure the entitlement to legal representation. According to Cruz, tenants frequently encounter retaliatory evictions after reporting unsafe or inhabitable conditions, yet they may lack the means to contest such actions. Mack highlighted that currently, low-income tenants can access free legal counsel through a program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. However, funding for this program remains absent from the governor's budget proposal for the forthcoming year.

H7987, brought forth by Cruz, aims to ensure that tenants receive notification if inspectors find their building non-compliant with building codes or if their landlord faces court action related to property standards. Cruz emphasized that under current regulations, landlords are responsible for providing such notices, which seldom occur, leaving tenants unaware of potential safety hazards in their residences. Additionally, S2413, introduced by Mack, seeks to prohibit landlords from renting apartments suspected of bedbug infestations. It mandates landlords to cover the costs of inspection and treatment if bedbugs are discovered.

H7962, presented by Rep. David Morales of Providence, proposes to establish a framework for tenants to form unions, enabling them to collectively tackle issues within their buildings. Although renters have had the right to organize since 1986, Sen. Mack highlighted the absence of state laws specifying the registration process for these unions or how they can raise concerns. Cruz foresees a transformative shift in power dynamics when tenants unite as a cohesive group to advocate for their rights and address common challenges.

Upcoming legislation in both the House and Senate proposes granting tenants the right of first refusal to purchase a property at market-rate prices should the owners opt to sell. Additionally, tenants would have the option to transfer this right to another entity, such as a nonprofit or public housing agency. Sen. Mack outlined the rationale behind the legislation, citing the trend of large corporations and hedge funds acquiring multi-family and single-family properties, often outcompeting working families lacking sufficient capital. Describing the bill as a means to bolster the purchasing power of current Rhode Island residents, Mack emphasized the importance of empowering tenants in the property market.

Senator Meghan Kallman, representing Pawtucket, introduced S2438, which proposes limiting landlords' consideration of tenants' credit history to the past three years in rental applications. Furthermore, the bill restricts landlords to only consider serious crimes, like murder, sexual assault, and robbery, within the past 10 years, unless extenuating circumstances exist. Landlords would be prohibited from rejecting tenants based on arrests or charges without convictions.

Legislation introduced by Rep. Cruz would require landlords to demonstrate "good cause," such as illegal activity or property damage, as grounds for eviction. This measure seeks to provide stability for renters on month-to-month leases and protect them from arbitrary eviction notices.

The Tenants' Bill of Rights represents a concerted effort by Rhode Island lawmakers to prioritize tenant protections and address the housing crisis affecting the state. By implementing these measures, legislators aim to empower renters, promote housing stability, and ensure access to safe and affordable housing for all Rhode Islanders.

