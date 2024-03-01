Connecticut Teacher Faces Eviction Over $9K Debt Despite Paying Mortgage on $300K Home

Pansy Wright, a dedicated middle school science teacher in Bridgeport, Connecticut, found herself facing a nightmare scenario last fall when she was evicted from her home of 27 years over a $9,000 debt despite being current on her mortgage payments. The eviction marked the culmination of a legal battle that spanned nearly two decades and raised questions about the justice system's handling of housing disputes, per CT Insider. As Wright navigated the complexities of the court system, she found herself homeless, her belongings scattered, and her future uncertain.

The eviction on Woodmont Avenue in Bridgeport was a harrowing ordeal for Wright and her family. Despite believing she had a court document allowing her to stay in the house, Wright was shocked to find movers and police on her street, ready to remove her from the property. The scene was tense as belongings were loaded into trucks and Wright's son expressed disbelief that his hardworking mother could be evicted despite paying her bills on time.

Wright's journey to eviction began nearly two decades ago with a $9,000 credit card debt that resulted in a judgment against her in 2008. Despite being unaware of the legal proceedings against her, Wright found herself facing foreclosure in 2019, initiated by a debt collection company that had purchased the lien on her property. Despite her efforts to represent herself in court, Wright ultimately lost her home in a foreclosure judgment despite continuing to pay her mortgage and taxes.

The legal process surrounding Wright's eviction raised several questions about the handling of housing disputes. Despite the value of her home and her ongoing mortgage payments, Wright lost her property outright to the debt collection company. The involvement of multiple judges and legal maneuvers, including appeals and motions, highlighted the complexities of the case and the challenges faced by homeowners navigating the legal system without adequate representation. The financial implications of Wright's eviction were significant, with her home selling for $365,000 despite mortgage payments. The discrepancy between the sale price and the value of the property raised further concerns about the fairness of the outcome. Wright's continued payment of her mortgage even after losing title to the house underscored her belief that she still owned the property.

Beyond the legal and financial ramifications, Wright's eviction took a toll on her personally and emotionally. As she grappled with homelessness and health issues, including high blood pressure and back pain, Wright remained committed to her role as a teacher despite the uncertainty of her living situation. The loss of her home, filled with memories and possessions accumulated over nearly three decades, left Wright feeling despondent but defiant.

In the aftermath of her eviction, Wright and her supporters have turned to state and federal agencies for possible recourse. Despite the state Supreme Court declining to hear her case, Wright remains determined to seek justice and reclaim her home. The lingering questions surrounding the handling of her case underscore the need for reform and greater protections for homeowners facing similar situations.

