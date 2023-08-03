Indian-Canadian Lilly Singh is a popular content creator, YouTuber, TV host, comedian, writer and actor. She posted YouTube videos from 2010 under the pseudonym Superwoman till 2019. In 2016, Forbes recognized her as the third highest-paid YouTuber, earning $7.5 million. In 2017, she ranked tenth on the list, earning $10.5 million. As of February 2022, she boasted 14.7 million subscribers and over 3 billion video views.

Forbes also acknowledged her as one of the 40 most powerful people in comedy in 2019.

Image Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

What is Lily Singh's Net Worth?

As of 2023, Lilly Singh is estimated to have a net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her videos which often parody Punjabi culture and feature fictional characters, Paramjeet and Manjeet as her parents have amassed tens of millions of views.

Lilly Singh was born on September 26, 1988, in Scarborough, Toronto, Canada. Her parents who had moved from India raised her as a Sikh. During her childhood, she was actively involved in the Girl Guides and took part in their youth programs. Upon completing high school in 2006, she enrolled at York University in Toronto, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology by 2010.

Hollywood and beyond

Lilly started her YouTube journey in 2010 with the channel "IISuperwomanII". Despite her parents' objections, she chose YouTube over graduate school, promising to return if it didn't work out. A year later, she created "SuperwomanVlogs," sharing her daily life and behind-the-scenes content. Lilly soon ventured into Indian and Canadian films. She collaborated with Sickick on the music video "The Clean Up Anthem" in 2015. Lilly's "A Trip to Unicorn Island" tour in 2015 took her to several countries and her journies are documented in her first feature film of the same name.

Image Source: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

After releasing the song "#IVIVI," Lilly decided to move to Los Angeles to pursue more opportunities. In 2016, she landed a voice acting role in the animated film "Ice Age: Collision Course" and made a cameo appearance in "Bad Moms." She won a People's Choice Award in 2017.

In the same year, she authored the book, "How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life," which not only won an award but also reached the top spot on the New York Times bestseller list. Subsequently, she appeared in the film adaptation of "Fahrenheit 45" and hosted SlutWalk. This was followed by brand endorsement deals with Pantene Shampoo and a role in the music video for "Girls Like You," alongside Cardi B and Maroon 5.

In 2018, she launched her own production company, and in 2019, NBC offered her a talk show named "A Little Late with Lilly Singh." The show received positive reviews, leading to the announcement that she would be getting her own sketch comedy show on NBC.

Image Source: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Lilly's Real Estate Investments

In 2016, Lilly bought a townhome in Hancock Park, Los Angeles for $1.5 million and moved away from her family home in Toronto. Four years later, she upgraded to a spacious estate in Studio City, California for $4.1 million. This beautiful property is nestled in the San Fernando Valley atop the foothills, located on a cul-de-sac and spans almost 6,400 square feet.

