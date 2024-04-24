Woman’s Clever Uber Eats Solution After Getting Herself Locked Out Stuns Netizens

Viewers on TikTok are stunned by her move and call her pretty smart for taking up the bold call.

Sometimes we accidentally lock ourselves in rooms or maybe the terrace and end up panicking. This TikToker (@voss_maggie) posted a video of her getting trapped on the roof but did something unexpected. Many viewers whimsically commented on her video that she flipped "The Hangover" movie plot and if Doug could use his phone he could have easily escaped the troubles. The video starts with Mags telling the viewers how she is stuck on the roof and is not thinking of bothering the cops or her landlord. Instead, she ordered a burrito from Uber Eats and mentioned instructions in her order that could let her out. The video gave a new idea to beginners in New York and amassed huge traction with 1.7 million likes and 101.4k shares.

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@voss_maggie

She continues in the video by saying, "Um, I put in the instructions that you have to just buzz every apartment until someone lets you in and then come up to the roof and let me out". And it worked bam! The next slide shows the Uber Eats delivery guy unlocking the door and taking her out and at last, she is seen eating a burrito on her sofa safely in her apartment.

Viewers on TikTok are stunned by her move and call her pretty smart for taking up the bold call. Some others diligently asked her to that whether she rewarded the delivery guy with an attractive tip and a five-star rating.

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@voss_maggie

@DermDoctor|Dr. Shah commented, "Entire Hangover plot overturned". @dariantilton413 commented, "This is the most New York thing I’ve ever seen". @Annie|Multi-Passionate Coach commented, "Best possible use of modern technology". @jazzy_phaee commented, "Went out for drinks after work(Papa Johns) one night n got too effed up to drive home so I ordered pizza to my house n just rode w one of my drivers". @I’m not a troll 24/7 commented, "You could try becoming friends with one or more of your neighbors". @Lennon commented, "My delivery guy would’ve left it on the curb with a 'followed drop off directions' and dipped".

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@voss_maggie

@Jen Capra commented, "Uber eats guy: Is this a trap?". @kb commented, "Please tell me you tipped him handsomely". @Call_Me_Cookem commented, "This is actually the smartest thing I've ever heard". @anne_louise28 commented, "This happened to me before. I was stuck for an hour. So smart!". @Heensie|Inclusive Stylist commented, "PLS post a screenshot of how you explained that in the notes hahaha". @Breezy commented, "That’s a lot to ask an Uber Eats person. Anxiety says absolutely not". @admo commented, "We should raise funds for this Uber Eats delivery guy". @unclefishbits commented, "Well I just visited New York and I have to say you are winning New York".

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@voss_maggie

Many suggested that calling her landlord or maybe making some neighbor friends would be of great help in such future situations. Maggie's move impressed quite a lot of viewers with 11.1K commenting on the video and sharing their opinions.

You can follow Mags Voss (@voss_maggie) for more such bold yet humorous videos.