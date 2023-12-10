In Merseyside, a thriving entrepreneurial tale unfolds as Bethany Wainwright, the proprietor of Boosted Tape, catapulted her business into a six-figure success story, all thanks to the outreach provided by TikTok. Wainwright has a talent for crafting supportive and inclusive breast tape and accessories, something born out of her struggle to find high-quality and reliable breast tape. Her determination to create a superior product stemmed from the desire to aid a wider audience facing similar challenges.

Image Source: Boosted Tape | Instagram

Boosted Tape's breakthrough came when its products went viral on TikTok, resulting in an impressive surge of over 12,000 orders and a revenue surpassing $1,26,294.50 from July 2022 to July 2023. The product line now proudly boasts signature shades catering to all skin tones, including latte, tan, mocha, coffee, black, and a special white tape tailored for brides and wedding dress support.

Encouraged by the success of the first year, Wainwright decided to expand the presence of her brand on different platforms. TikTok played a key role in this expansion, making $27,157.51 in sales from July 2022 to July 2023. Building on this success, Wainwright invested in a new website, leading to a significant increase in sales. In three months, the new site brought in over $17,683.68, paving the way for Boosted Tape to reach a $2,52,628.00 turnover in 2023.

Wainwright is happy to see that Boosted Tape is doing well on TikTok. She's now looking forward to making the brand even bigger. The new website is a big part of this plan. It helps get more orders, offers different products, and lets Boosted Tape talk directly with more customers. Boosted Tape is on its way to new heights in the world of inclusive and supportive fashion.

Image Source: Boosted Tape Website

Wainwright hired her first employee, Meg as Boosted Tape grew. Before that, Wainwright did everything on her own, like building the website, managing the TikTok shop, handling social media, creating content, helping customers, and sending out orders. Wainwright appreciates Meg's help in different parts of the business. With Meg's help, Wainwright can now focus on making the business better, helping it grow, improving products, and finding new opportunities for Boosted.

Image Source: Boosted Tape Instagram

Looking forward to the next year, Wainwright wants to make the Boosted family bigger by hiring more people who are just as dedicated to making the brand even better. Wainwright is excited about teaming up with big stores. The main goal is to make Boosted the best brand for breast tape and accessories and to make women feel empowered and included. Wainwright wants to create a place where women of all shapes and sizes can feel more confident and wear whatever they want without worrying.

