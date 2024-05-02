Meet the Child Star who Grew up to be a Millionaire in Her Teens Earning $10,000 a Month

Here's a peek into the inspiring story of Isabella Barret who despite being the country’s youngest millionaire does dishes at home.

Social media started as a space for people to interact and amplify their talents from photography to music and dance. But with time it allowed users to monetize their popularity and helped people of all age groups to make the most of their entrepreneurial instincts. By proving their talent online, teenagers are getting lucrative contracts and sponsorship deals paying to become millionaires. One of them is Isabella Barrett, who has achieved tremendous success thanks to social media, since she started her career with an appearance on the show, "Toddlers and Tiaras" when she was just five years old. Now in her teens, she has earned a fortune worth $2 million.

Isabella Barrett and Maci Brooke participate in the runway show at “Billionaire Barbie" Collection at LAFW at Union Station | Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

After gaining popularity from the show, Barrett decided to embark on her journey as an entrepreneur. She is now 17 and makes $10,000 a month from her four websites which are called House of Barretti, NYFW Merch, Bella Barretti, and Bella Barrett. Besides this, Barrett earns $30,000 in just a week from her fashion week stints and has even started her own jewelry line by the name Glitzy Girl, which opened doors for big brands and sponsorship deals making her one of the youngest millionaires in the country. Fans treat her like royalty while she can be heard saying, "Last time I checked, my net worth was several million dollars - but my mum says I’m priceless." Barrett further revealed that on a regular day, she spends $350 to get her makeup done for meetings or shoots. Apart from her business, she loves to spend time planning and directing her own photo shoots and buying materials for the apparel that she designs.

Barrett's fame has not affected her parents since they don't want the success to get to her head, and this is something that keeps her motivated. The teen millionaire explains that her work ethic and discipline come from her dad who himself is a business owner. She also draws inspiration from her millionaire mother who has her own company Park Avenue Puppies. She adds, "I'm treated just like everyone else. I do the dishes, pick up my clothes, and help around the house like any other kid would".

But just like any other millionaire, she has faced brutal trolling from those who criticized her parents for treating her like a 10-year-old kid. She says some social media users have a problem with her wearing makeup and getting a tan. But she tries her best to ignore the trolls and focuses on growing her businesses and working toward her goal of becoming a billionaire. After gaining such experience at a young age, she extends her advice to the younger aspiring entrepreneurs following in her footsteps. She says, "My biggest piece of advice for anyone who wants to be successful is to make a goal sheet and stick to it. Don’t ever give up. If you do something every day and get paid for it, you can never be broke."