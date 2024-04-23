Employee Resorts to ‘Malicious Compliance’ After Boss Refuses Remote Work; Netizens Cheer His Move

Chris reveals that despite having a job that could be performed remotely, his employer mandated that all work be completed in the office.

In the recent viral TikTok video, a worker's act of "malicious compliance" toward his boss' refusal to allow remote work has sparked widespread attention and debate. The video shared by TikTok user Chris (@chrispa46) has garnered significant traction, amassing over 1.3 million views. In the footage, Chris sits in his car, allowing text overlays to narrate the story of his workplace predicament.

TikTok | Chris | @chrispa46

Chris reveals that despite having a job that could be performed remotely, his employer mandated that all work be completed in the office. This decision conflicted with the growing trend of remote work, supported by findings from a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research, indicating that 37% of jobs are conducive to remote employment. In an act of defiance or perhaps frustration, Chris opted for "malicious compliance." He meticulously followed his boss' directive by removing work-related applications such as email and Microsoft Teams from his phone. "My boss attempted to contact me urgently last night, but couldn't get through," revealed Chris.

TikTok | Chris | @chrispa46

Explaining the situation, Chris recounted how his boss expressed frustration over the failed communication attempt, prompting Chris to remind him of company policy. "I'm simply following instructions—I'm not permitted to work remotely," Chris asserted. Recent research indicates that companies reverting to in-office mandates after allowing remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic may be inadvertently disadvantaging themselves. According to several studies, remote workers have demonstrated a tendency to put in longer and more dedicated hours compared to their in-office counterparts.

TikTok | Chris | @chrispa46

One user @Igotthis58 said it was an act of "malicious compliance" and @Chris responded with laughter. Meanwhile, @Hailey commented, "I did this, I only do work-related things on the clock. My mental health got SO much better." @Chris responded with "Good". @Sabrynaleblanc chimed in, "I did the same thing, even blocked them from my personal phone and they can only reach me on the company phone that stays at work." Amid the conversation, @4All added, "Malicious compliance at its finest" to which @Chris replied with laughter. @Heather Alicea shared her story, "I got fired for my malicious compliance" and @Chris responded with more laughter. @Q contributed, "I was told that I couldn't be on my phone, so deleted the authenticator app & left my phone in the car. I couldn't log in and my manager said that I needed my phone. Well, I can't be on my phone so," to which @Chris expressed, "Love this." One user said @bewell_1, "Yep, sometimes they just don't think things through bravo!" and then meanwhile, another said, "I love this energy."

TikTok | Chris | @chrispa46

Meanwhile, @Chris responded with love. @newROSEsis commented, "The way you did exactly as you were told" and @deki added, "Well, isn't that normal?" After work, nobody can reach me from the company. I am paid for the hours I do at work, not the whole day." One user @Steve Martin said, "Hell, year brother" and another user @007 - shaken, not stirred exclaimed, "Sheesh." @tommy521968 added, "We have exactly the same issue at ours! If they cannot see you, you must not be working!" while @Robert Leat commented, "Love a bit of malicious compliance." @nothingmorenope shared, "I heard California made this a law for employers to limit employer contact after work" and @OopsieDaisy999 contributed, "Yep! Sitting here not doing the 'urgent' work after hours because I am rated a middle performer (which is not true) so I will behave like a 'middle' performer'." @313csmit interjected, "Can’t have it both ways…" and @Chris responded with "I guess."

A SkyNova study found that more than 20% of surveyed workers receive daily calls from their workplaces after hours. Sixty-three percent advocate for laws banning employers from contacting them outside of work.

For more such content, you can follow Chris (@chrispa46) on TikTok.