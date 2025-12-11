'Wheel of Fortune' contestant tricked into coming on the show by her daughter loses out on new car

The mother of two said that one of her daughters had tricked her by recording an audition tape under the guise of a school assignment.

"Wheel of Fortune" contestants often come to the show with their loved ones, but being tricked into doing so is rare. One contestant named Jennifer shared a heart-warming tale about her unexpected entry into the game show. The mother of two said that one of her daughters had tricked her by recording an audition tape under the guise of a school assignment. After her daughter turned in the video, Jennifer received an unexpected invitation to take part. As luck would have it, Jennifer reached the Bonus Round with total earnings of $15,650 and a chance to win a brand-new car.

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Jennifer on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Jennifer started by solving the first toss-up puzzle, "Dazzling Lights," and won $1,000. Her winning streak continued after she successfully be solved "Cold Shoulder" and "Cold Feet" puzzles in the triple toss-up. She solved the final puzzle, "Cranberry Punch," to advance to the Bonus Round, earning a total of $15,650. "So you told us your daughter over there, Scarlett, tricked you and said she was in on a school project. Turns out it was a Wheel of Fortune audition video," host Ryan Seacrest teased as Jennifer introduced her family. "We wouldn't be here without you, Scarlett," Seacrest added.

Contestant Jennifer's family on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"This is Alice. She's 12. And my husband, Dave. So, Scarlett," Jennifer said. "Got 100,000. Got the car there. $75,000, what will it be?" Seacrest encouraged the contestant before she gave the big spin. Jennifer chose "Food and Drink" as her category and selected the letters C, M, D, and O after receiving the traditional R, S, T, L, N, and E. She attempted to solve the puzzle, guessing "Chicken," but unfortunately did not solve it correctly. The correct answer was "Chicken Gumbo." "Well, let's see, it is chicken. gumbo. Oh no, it's all right," Seacrest disappointedly reacted.

Vanna White and contestant Jennifer on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: Wheel of Fortune)

Then, the host disclosed that Jennifer had lost a brand-new vehicle during the Bonus Round. Despite not winning the bonus prize, Jennifer won $15,650 and expressed having a good time on the show. Another player's failure to finish the round tonight saddened fans just as much. "First GMC fail in the bonus round today. My guess wouldve been chicken jumbo," an upset @QuintWise commented. "Man, how in the world could she not get it? It’s not even that hard, come on," @zaidarodriguez8455 lamented.

Vanna White and contestant Jennifer on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: Wheel of Fortune)

"Is That 2026 GMC Yukon available this week on Bonus Round Secret Santa Holiday giveaway?" @mmagecastillo2473 pointed out after Jennifer lost it. "No car Winner. Chicken gumbo looks delicious. Maybe tomorrow we can get the car winner," @Animegamespublishing chimed in. "Scarlett did trick Jennifer because Jennifer did not get the puzzle," @ChristopherR-u5l sarcastically added.

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Jennifer on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: Wheel of Fortune)

You can watch the mother-daughter story here.

