ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant tricked into coming on the show by her daughter loses out on new car

The mother of two said that one of her daughters had tricked her by recording an audition tape under the guise of a school assignment.
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Vanna White and contestant Jennifer on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Jennifer on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" contestants often come to the show with their loved ones, but being tricked into doing so is rare. One contestant named Jennifer shared a heart-warming tale about her unexpected entry into the game show. The mother of two said that one of her daughters had tricked her by recording an audition tape under the guise of a school assignment. After her daughter turned in the video, Jennifer received an unexpected invitation to take part. As luck would have it, Jennifer reached the Bonus Round with total earnings of $15,650 and a chance to win a brand-new car. 

Wheel
Ryan Seacrest and contestant Jennifer on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune) 

Jennifer started by solving the first toss-up puzzle, "Dazzling Lights," and won $1,000. Her winning streak continued after she successfully be solved "Cold Shoulder" and "Cold Feet" puzzles in the triple toss-up. She solved the final puzzle, "Cranberry Punch," to advance to the Bonus Round, earning a total of $15,650. "So you told us your daughter over there, Scarlett, tricked you and said she was in on a school project. Turns out it was a Wheel of Fortune audition video," host Ryan Seacrest teased as Jennifer introduced her family. "We wouldn't be here without you, Scarlett," Seacrest added.

Wheel
Contestant Jennifer's family on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune) 

"This is Alice. She's 12. And my husband, Dave. So, Scarlett," Jennifer said. "Got 100,000. Got the car there. $75,000, what will it be?" Seacrest encouraged the contestant before she gave the big spin. Jennifer chose "Food and Drink" as her category and selected the letters C, M, D, and O after receiving the traditional R, S, T, L, N, and E. She attempted to solve the puzzle, guessing "Chicken," but unfortunately did not solve it correctly. The correct answer was "Chicken Gumbo." "Well, let's see, it is chicken. gumbo. Oh no, it's all right," Seacrest disappointedly reacted. 

Wheel
Vanna White and contestant Jennifer on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: Wheel of Fortune) 

Then, the host disclosed that Jennifer had lost a brand-new vehicle during the Bonus Round. Despite not winning the bonus prize, Jennifer won $15,650 and expressed having a good time on the show. Another player's failure to finish the round tonight saddened fans just as much. "First GMC fail in the bonus round today. My guess wouldve been chicken jumbo," an upset @QuintWise commented. "Man, how in the world could she not get it? It’s not even that hard, come on," @zaidarodriguez8455 lamented. 

Wheel
Vanna White and contestant Jennifer on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: Wheel of Fortune) 

"Is That 2026 GMC Yukon available this week on Bonus Round Secret Santa Holiday giveaway?" @mmagecastillo2473 pointed out after Jennifer lost it. "No car Winner. Chicken gumbo looks delicious. Maybe tomorrow we can get the car winner," @Animegamespublishing chimed in. "Scarlett did trick Jennifer because Jennifer did not get the puzzle," @ChristopherR-u5l sarcastically added. 

Wheel
Ryan Seacrest and contestant Jennifer on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: Wheel of Fortune) 

You can watch the mother-daughter story here

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' player gives fans a 'heart attack' before winning $100,000 with seconds to spare

'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest tells contestant 'you can squeeze me' after major win

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 as she struggled to solve 'difficult' puzzle

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant tricked into coming on the show by her daughter loses out on new car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant tricked into coming on the show by her daughter loses out on new car
The mother of two said that one of her daughters had tricked her by recording an audition tape under the guise of a school assignment.
5 hours ago
The AI bubble burst will be different compared to the dot-com crash — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
The AI bubble burst will be different compared to the dot-com crash — should you be worried?
While skeptics often draw comparisons, the outcome of the AI boom may be different.
16 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest accidentally found a century-old sign — then she found its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest accidentally found a century-old sign — then she found its real value
The guest said that she did not really care about the item for about 20 years after finding it.
16 hours ago
Top economist warns US could be entering a 'jobs recession' — thanks to Trump's tariffs
ECONOMY & WORK
Top economist warns US could be entering a 'jobs recession' — thanks to Trump's tariffs
The economist noted that smaller businesses had no choice but to lay people off as costs increased.
17 hours ago
Americans are turning leftovers into meals to tackle the impact of rising grocery prices
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans are turning leftovers into meals to tackle the impact of rising grocery prices
Thousands cannot afford to pay so much for groceries and are being creative with what they have.
17 hours ago
FDA recalls popular food item after classifying it as highest risk level — check your pantry ASAP
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls popular food item after classifying it as highest risk level — check your pantry ASAP
Customers who might have purchased the product would do well to throw it away or get a refund.
20 hours ago
US job openings picked up to the highest level in 5 months — but there's still one major concern
ECONOMY & WORK
US job openings picked up to the highest level in 5 months — but there's still one major concern
This is an alarming revelation as the American people are not getting jobs despite the vacancies.
23 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shows off her dance moves after winning $40,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shows off her dance moves after winning $40,000 in bonus round
"It's about time we finally got a win tonight. Way to go Keisha!!!" a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Walmart is shutting down over 4,600 stores nationwide for 24 hours soon — here are the key details
WALMART
Walmart is shutting down over 4,600 stores nationwide for 24 hours soon — here are the key details
The store will also close its doors earlier than usual the day before the holiday.
1 day ago
Costco shoppers just found out about a little-known policy that saves them a lot of money
COSTCO
Costco shoppers just found out about a little-known policy that saves them a lot of money
The retailer is known to go to great lengths to keep its loyal customers happy.
1 day ago
Millions of Americans are worried over surge in healthcare costs — and it depends on one key decision
ECONOMY & WORK
Millions of Americans are worried over surge in healthcare costs — and it depends on one key decision
Congress is yet to make a decision about the matter and time is running out.
1 day ago
Trump's rollback of Biden-era policies can make cars cheaper — but there's still one major issue
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's rollback of Biden-era policies can make cars cheaper — but there's still one major issue
Experts aren't sure if the plan will reduce car prices as the administration has envisioned.
1 day ago
FDA issues urgent recall of 11,000 bottles of medication over serious contamination risk
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues urgent recall of 11,000 bottles of medication over serious contamination risk
This is not the first time in the recent past that blood pressure medication has been recalled.
1 day ago
Beloved American diner chain to shut down almost 150 outlets nationwide very soon
ECONOMY & WORK
Beloved American diner chain to shut down almost 150 outlets nationwide very soon
The popular food chain has seen some tough times in recent weeks and wants to rebound.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans let down as contestant loses $100k and car because of another tough puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans let down as contestant loses $100k and car because of another tough puzzle
"Will the Bonus Round winner tomorrow night edition on Wheel of Fortune!" a fan reacted to the losing streak.
2 days ago
Costco's rival launches a budget version of its beloved food item — and it might be even better
COSTCO
Costco's rival launches a budget version of its beloved food item — and it might be even better
Costco is one of the biggest retailers in the country and competitors would love to see them fall.
2 days ago
Amazon issues urgent recall of hundreds of thousands of electronics over burn and fire risk
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon issues urgent recall of hundreds of thousands of electronics over burn and fire risk
There were 15 reports of overheating and 11 of them led to injury and property damage.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper raises concern about retailer collecting his data without his permission
WALMART
Walmart shopper raises concern about retailer collecting his data without his permission
Several people were unhappy with these practices as they would be considered unethical.
2 days ago
Key 401(k) changes in 2026 that Americans preparing for retirement shouldn’t ignore
ECONOMY & WORK
Key 401(k) changes in 2026 that Americans preparing for retirement shouldn’t ignore
The plan allows people to save and invest a part of their income tax-free until retirement.
2 days ago
Walmart just brought back a beloved holiday classic — and the price is even more suprising
WALMART
Walmart just brought back a beloved holiday classic — and the price is even more suprising
This will definitely interest a lot of shoppers as the product in question is a hit during spring.
2 days ago