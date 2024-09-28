Shaquille O’Neal once found David Beckham's wallet and hilariously 'revealed' what was inside

"Detective O'Neal" was walking around in LA when he found the soccer legend's wallet.

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal once found another sports icon's wallet on a street in Los Angeles. "Detective O'Neal" was walking around when he found soccer legend David Beckham's wallet with all its contents. Appearing on the "Late Night Show With James Corden", Shaq shared the funny story of how he played a prank on the English football superstar.

Athletes Shaquille O'Neal and David Beckham | Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

David Beckham made his name playing for famous clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and the English national football team. Outside the pitch, he attained celebrity status and married former 'Spice Girl' Victoria.

David Beckham attends the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

Decades after retirement from the sport, Beckham still has a massive following and presence in sports with League Two side Salford City and MLS outfit Inter Miami, both of which he co-owns.

Naturally, Beckham is friends with Hollywood celebrities including one of the NBA GOATs, Shaquille O'Neal. So when Shaq came across the wallet and found out who it belonged to, he decided to prank his friend.

In a video recorded by Shaq and later shared by TMZ, Shaq is seen walking in a neighborhood of L.A. In the video, he says, "Detective O'Neal here," before sharing that he had found the wallet of his "main man" David Beckham on the street.

He says as there are a lot of credit cards and important stuff in it, he was going to hand deliver it to the football legend. "David, Detective O'Neal is looking for! I will return your wallet," he says at the end.

In an episode of the "Late Late Show with James Corden", Shaq appeared alongside Beckham's wife Victoria. There he shared the story of how he ended up pranking David, in the process of returning the wallet.

Screenshot from the YouTube video | The Late Night Show with James Corden

He said that he found the wallet while walking around Beverly Hills. "Usually when I find wallets I just take all the money out and I just throw them," he joked. But this one he says was a nice wallet and when he looked inside it and found an ID, he realized that it belonged to David Beckham.

He then shared that he didn't want to give it to his front desk, so he tracked David down. At first, he played a joke on the phone, saying "I have your wallet, it's going to cost you a million dollars to get it back". However, David knew that it was Shaq and asked him to stop playing.

Screenshot from the YouTube video | The Late Night Show with James Corden

"I was like 'Dave, I found your wallet'," he says. He then said that the funny thing David said was "'There was some money in this wallet, you know what happened'," to which Shaq replied "Nope!".

Since Victoria was right beside Shaq at the time, the host Gordon asked her if she recounted the incident.

Victoria said that David loses his wallet quite often and at a point she even gifted him a wallet with a chain to keep his belongings safe. But the clumsy football legend lost that as well, his wife revealed.