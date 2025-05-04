ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' guest brings WWF action figure hoping to get $7,500 — but there was one big problem

After making his ring debut in 1984, James Harris was nicknamed 'The Ugandan Giant.'
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
The guest with Chumlee examining the figure (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
The guest with Chumlee examining the figure (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Collectibles such as action figures and sports memorabilia from the 80s and 90s have become vintage items that fetch a hefty price as decades have gone by. WWE legend James Harris was famously known as Kamala in the arena, and he gained notoriety for his unique, frightening face and body paint style. After making his ring debut in 1984, he was nicknamed 'The Ugandan Giant'. Hasbro toys immortalized the professional wrestler with the WWF yellow Kamala action figure. One such piece turned up on "Pawn Stars," but the owner, who was expecting the appraisal to surprise him, received a shock when it was found to be fake. The seller named Erik brought the rare action figure to Chumlee for valuation. He announced, "I'm here at the pawn shop today to sell my Hasbro Kamala action figure. I found my Kamala figure at an estate sale. I'm hoping to sell it for $7,500 today."

 

"This is pretty cool, so the World Wrestling Federation, I think it's now the WWE World Wrestling Entertainment, and Kamala was a wrestler in the  80s, portrayed by James Harris. He was supposed to be like this cannibalistic headhunter kind of guy, and he would come out with his mask and his spear. He was considered to be a villain, not the most popular of all wrestlers," Chumlee said, sharing some wrestling trivia. Despite not being a well-known wrestler, Kamala did get the chance to compete against Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, and Andre the Giant. "The really cool thing about Kamala is that he is one of the very few professional wrestlers to have body slammed Andre the Giant," Chumlee continued.  

 

"So the cool thing about this is there's a moon on the belly, and that is originally how he would come out, but for production, they put a star on his belly, they believed that this maybe would have been like um, early pre-release kind of thing that accidentally got packaged," he added, before stating, "Actually, this was going to be the original plan for the mass production, but they went with the star instead." Chumlee described the Hasbro action figure as the "holy grail" for wrestling memorabilia collectors. "This is a piece that any collector would want to have for sure," he stated.

 

However, Chumlee had inhibitions over the make of the limited edition and called in an expert to review the action figure. "It's got some issues with the glue, kind of like it started to separate, but I know these things  go for a lot, even though it looks authentic to me, I need to have someone who knows what they're  looking for come down and take a look at it, fair enough." Minutes later, Steve Johnson from Rogue Toys explained that 'The Ugandan Giant' action figure is extremely rare and considered a top piece for wrestling collectors. He further stated that Erik's piece was one of the 24 sample pieces that the production team sent out for approval before making the original piece. 

 

"So the actual production figure was kind of a star, and they were able to produce it without his okay," Johnson revealed. He also mentioned that someone had tampered with the piece by removing the price sticker and repainting the action figure. "I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but unfortunately, it's one of those things that you have a fake and it's actually not the real figure," the expert conveyed. Following this, Chumlee consoled Erik, saying, "Unfortunately, we're not gonna be able to make a deal this time, but I just hope you didn't pay too much for it."

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' guest brings WWF action figure hoping to get $7,500 — but there was one big problem
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings WWF action figure hoping to get $7,500 — but there was one big problem
After making his ring debut in 1984, James Harris was nicknamed 'The Ugandan Giant.'
6 hours ago
'Jeopardy' contestant hits the lowest score ever and people cannot believe how bad it really was
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' contestant hits the lowest score ever and people cannot believe how bad it really was
It's not always the successful ones that get all the attention, some contestants become infamous too.
10 hours ago
Ken Jennings takes an unexpected dig on 'Jeopardy' over the new Pope selection: 'Maybe try a...'
ECONOMY & WORK
Ken Jennings takes an unexpected dig on 'Jeopardy' over the new Pope selection: 'Maybe try a...'
The veteran host is kind-hearted but he can have some brutal opinions at times.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare statue for Rick Harrison — but there was one major problem
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare statue for Rick Harrison — but there was one major problem
Not everything that comes on the show is what the owner might advertise it to be.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to entrepreneur who cut her hair boldly on live TV
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to entrepreneur who cut her hair boldly on live TV
She wasn't afraid to alter her physical appearance to get a deal from one of the sharks.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges laugh at founder for his banana product — then he revealed his sales numbers
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges laugh at founder for his banana product — then he revealed his sales numbers
It was perhaps one of the more enjoyable pitches as every shark seemed to have a good time.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' player impresses Ken Jennings but fans can’t stop comparing him to famous TV character
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' player impresses Ken Jennings but fans can’t stop comparing him to famous TV character
Starnes is a six-day champion of the show so far and is one of the youngest champions in history.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White answers the one question fans keep asking her the most
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White answers the one question fans keep asking her the most
She has been an integral part of the show for four decades now and has earned love and respect.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tells expert 'you are kidding me' after hearing value of his Marvel comic
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tells expert 'you are kidding me' after hearing value of his Marvel comic
Marvel is known worldwide today thanks to its movies, and the comics could be worth a fortune.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges get into a heated argument over a 6-figure deal involving a unique cat product
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges get into a heated argument over a 6-figure deal involving a unique cat product
Things got a little heated when Lori Greiner and Kevin O'Leary fought for a deal with Kitty Casas.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm gonna cry' after expert revealed the value of her rare dress clip
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm gonna cry' after expert revealed the value of her rare dress clip
The dress clips had an incredible story of friendship involving the guest's father and a jeweler.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant forgets a major rule during easy game and ends up losing a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant forgets a major rule during easy game and ends up losing a car
The woman eventually ended up walking away empty handed from the game show.
3 days ago
Walmart shopper issues warning after defrosting Great Value frozen salmon: 'I turned it over...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning after defrosting Great Value frozen salmon: 'I turned it over...'
She even claimed that the meat was produced in a lab and wasn't from wild salmon.
4 days ago
Bartender on 'Wheel of Fortune' wins $72,000 and reveals the wholesome way he's gonna spend it
ECONOMY & WORK
Bartender on 'Wheel of Fortune' wins $72,000 and reveals the wholesome way he's gonna spend it
He even wanted to spend the rest of the money on his daughters and only wanted a new guitar.
4 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant pretends to hiccup loudly before solving puzzle — then wins $40,000
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant pretends to hiccup loudly before solving puzzle — then wins $40,000
Some contestants are just lucky enough to pick the letters that open up the puzzle.
4 days ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant lands in model's arms after winning a car in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant lands in model's arms after winning a car in wild TV moment
Her excitement knew no bounds when she learned that she had won a brand-new car.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who came up with an innovative pet product
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who came up with an innovative pet product
The firm went on to do really well and delivered on the promises that the founders made on the show.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's too much' after expert revealed the value of his retirement gift
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's too much' after expert revealed the value of his retirement gift
Sometimes, items that may look simple and common at first glance can shock their owners.
5 days ago
Costco customer who bought Kirkland toilet paper noticed one major problem: 'This is why my...'
COSTCO
Costco customer who bought Kirkland toilet paper noticed one major problem: 'This is why my...'
The amount of dust and lint coming out every time a paper was torn was simply unbelievable.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison surprises guest by paying triple the amount she wanted for a rare coin
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison surprises guest by paying triple the amount she wanted for a rare coin
Rick Harrison wanted to be fair to the guest and so he called in the expert to get a better idea.
5 days ago