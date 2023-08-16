Name Chris Rock Net Worth $60 Million Salary $7 Million + Monthly income $0.5 Million + Sources of income Stand-up comedy, film and TV production, actor, TV presenter Gender Male DOB Feb 7, 1965 Age 58 Nationality United States of America Profession Comedian, Screenwriter, Actor, Film director, Film Producer, Television producer, Voice Actor, Presenter

Chris Rock is a multifaceted American entertainer who performs multiple roles as a comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director. His financial assets are estimated at $60 million, and although his net worth might have been greater, he lost a substantial amount in a divorce settlement of up to $40 million with his former spouse, Malaak Compton, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Image Source: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Sources of income

When he is touring, Chris Rock is consistently one of the highest-paid comedians in the world. For example, between June 2016 and June 2017, Rock earned approximately $60 million. That was enough to make him the highest-paid comedian in the world. Between June 2017 and June 2018, Rock earned $30 million.

Netflix unveiled two fresh stand-up specials by Rock on October 30, 2016. The deal brought him a payment of $40 million or $20 million for each special. The debut, "Chris Rock: Tamborine," arrived on February 14, 2018, marking his first concert special in a decade. Continuing this trend, a third Netflix special named "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" was globally streamed on March 4, 2023, with a live performance from Baltimore.

Rock took his initial steps into stand-up comedy in 1984 at New York City's Catch a Rising Star club. Through his performances, he gradually gained recognition and even managed to secure a few roles, including a part in the TV series "Miami Vice." It was during these formative years that Eddie Murphy discovered Rock's talent during a nightclub performance and took him under his wing. Murphy mentored Rock and even provided him with his first film opportunity in "Beverly Hills Cop II" (1987).

Image Source: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Chris Rock used his comedy success to land lead roles in films such as "Down to Earth" (2001), "Bad Company" (2002), "The Longest Yard" (2005), "Death at a Funeral" (2010), "Grown Ups" (2010), and "2 Days in New York" (2012). He also voiced Marty the Zebra in three "Madagascar" movies.

Some of Rock's highest-grossing films were:

1. "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" (2012) – $746 million

2. "Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa" (2008) – $603 million

3. "Grown Ups" (2010) – $271 million

4. "Grown Ups 2" (2013) – $247 million

5. Madagascar (2005) – $532 million

"Saturday Night Live" earnings involve a bit of complexity and we've got a detailed breakdown right here. In essence, rookie cast members earn $7,000 per episode during a season of about 21 episodes, totaling approximately $147,000. For those in their second year, the figure increases to around $168,000 per season while those reaching their fifth year receive $315,000 per season. Given Chris Rock's three-season stint on the show during the early '90s, it's reasonable to estimate that he earned just under $1 million in total from his time there, according to Cosmopolitan.

Image Source: Gary Miller/Getty Images

While on "SNL" in 1994, Rock purchased a Brooklyn home, living there for two years before moving to the suburbs with his new wife, Compton. He rented out the Brooklyn property for $8,000 monthly until 2017 when he listed it for $3.25 million. Following their divorce, Compton stayed in their 13,000-square-foot mansion in Alpine, New Jersey, which they acquired for $3 million in 2001.

Chris Rock's divorce settlement that broke the bank

Rock and his wife, Malaak Compton ended their marriage in 2016 after being together for more than ten years. Their divorce agreement reportedly involved a substantial sum of up to $40 million and led to a huge decline in his net worth.

Early life

Born on February 7, 1965, in Andrews, South Carolina, Chris Rock moved with his family to Brooklyn, New York. Eventually settling in Bedford-Stuyvesant, he faced bullying from white students in predominantly white schools. This prompted him to leave high school and he later earned his GED while working at fast-food places.

